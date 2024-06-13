Isuzu makes significant upgrades to the“MU-X”

Set to launch in over 60 countries and regions worldwide

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President and COO: Shinsuke Minami; hereinafter “Isuzu”) introduced a significantly upgraded “MU-X” model in Thailand on June 12, with subsequent launches planned for over 60 countries and regions around the world.

The MU-X, a variant of Isuzu’s 1-ton “D-MAX” pickup, is a 7-passenger model in the PPV (Pick-up Passenger Vehicle) segment. Highly regarded for its durability, performance on rough roads, and robust frame for excellent towing capability, it is sold in a wide array of countries and regions around the world, including Thailand, Australia, South Africa, the Middle East, and Central America. In responding to market demand, the new model, the first major product upgrade since a full model change in 2020, features a “Bold and Dynamic” exterior design with a top-of-the-line “RS” designation that emphasizes luxury and sportiness.

At the launch of the new MU-X held in Bangkok, Thailand, Isuzu President Shinsuke Minami stated:

“The current MU-X, which underwent a full model change in 2020, has been well received in more than 60 countries and regions around the world, including here in Thailand, where it achieved a record market share of 34.6% last year. We are confident that the MU-X, which has undergone a further evolution with a redesigned exterior and interior, will continue to be one of the key products that drive the Isuzu brand to new heights on a global scale.”

Improvements and additions to the MU-X include:

Design

Exterior:

Front face, aluminum wheels, and lamps have been redesigned. By incorporating a new air curtain into the front bumper, the vehicle not only exudes elegance and agility, but also achieves a high level of aerodynamic performance.

Interior:

In line with the “Bold and Dynamic” design concept, the instrument panel, seats, and door trim have been redesigned to elevate the luxuriousness and functionality through meticulous attention to detail and texture.

Top-of-the-line “RS” designation*

Featuring black elements across its exterior design and an exclusive emblem on the front grille, the vehicle emanates a sportier and sleeker appearance. Ambient lighting and foot lamps have been added to the interior to create a level of sophistication worthy of the “RS” designation.

Advanced safety features*

Advanced safety features that utilize a next-generation stereo camera have been added.

When entering an intersection, the vehicle detects pedestrians and automatically applies the brakes if there is a risk of collision

When reversing, it detects vehicles approaching from the rear and automatically applies the brakes if there is a risk of collision

In cold temperatures, it automatically warms the windshield around the camera lens to prevent fogging, thereby avoiding the risk of safety features malfunctioning

Note: All safety features have limitations and are made possible by drivers prioritizing safety when operating the vehicle.

Other new features*

Surround view monitor system (enhancing safety and assisting parking)

Adoption of a 7-inch TFT LCD display to the instrument panel