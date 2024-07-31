Isuzu initiates global launch of connected services for BEV trucks

Starting with light-duty BEV trucks for North America in 2024, the service will be rolled out sequentially in markets around the world

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President and COO: Shinsuke Minami; hereinafter “Isuzu”) will begin providing connected services for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in North America*1, a first for Isuzu outside Japan, and will gradually expand the services to other markets around the world in conjunction with the introduction of BEV trucks.

This service utilizes the GATEX*2 commercial vehicle information platform, providing worldwide uptime support to ensure reliable use of BEVs by transport companies, and charging management functions to support the efficient operation of BEVs.

In its mid-term business plan “ISUZU Transformation – Growth to 2030” announced in April, Isuzu has positioned connected services as a key pillar in developing new businesses to drive innovative transport. The service will be launched in conjunction with the introduction of the N-Series EV, a light-duty BEV truck, to the North American market scheduled for August this year.

The primary services consist of uptime support and charging management functions.

[Uptime support]

Transport companies can check the status of the BEV truck remotely, including the past usage of safety features, in addition to essential operational information of the truck, such as battery SOH*3, SOC*4, and remaining driving range, from their own offices. In addition, an energy-saving operation report can be generated to provide advice that leads to more energy-efficient practices.

In the unlikely event of a vehicle breakdown, the details of the malfunction and location of the vehicle are transmitted to the transport company and Isuzu service centers. This enables a swift response to breakdowns. Furthermore, advance notification on the timing and details of routine inspections help ensure reliable vehicle management overall, giving operators greater peace of mind.

[Charging management functions]

Transport companies can remotely control the charging of each vehicle according to a predetermined charging plan, avoiding issues associated with rising electricity demand peaks at the facility.

Isuzu is working towards a carbon-neutral society and committed to supporting the operation of BEV trucks and providing connected services by GATEX for customers the world over.

*1United States and Canada

*2Introduced in October 2022

Press release “Isuzu, Transtron and Fujitsu Launch Operation of Commercial Vehicle Information Platform ‘GATEX’” (October 4, 2022)(Japanese only)

*3State of Health. Indicates the state of battery deterioration

*4State of Charge. Indicates the amount of charge remaining in the battery

SOURCE: Isuzu