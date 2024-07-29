Isuzu begins production of new heavy-duty “S&E Series” for international markets

Isuzu has started production of the S&E Series for international markets

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President and COO: Shinsuke Minami; hereinafter “Isuzu”) has started production of the S&E Series for international markets at the Thai production base of UD Trucks Corporation (headquartered in Ageo, Saitama, Japan; President: Kouji Maruyama; hereinafter “UD Trucks”), an Isuzu Group company. It will be rolled out mainly to markets across ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the Middle East, and Latin America as the successor to the existing C&E Series1. Isuzu and UD Trucks have been expanding product collaboration since last year and will continue to accelerate synergies between the two companies.

The heavy-duty S&E Series has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 25 to 41 tons and a gross combination weight (GCW) of 36 to 80 tons2, and is available in rigid and tractor unit variations. The line-up includes a GCW of above 60 tons, which was not available with the C&E Series and having hub reduction feature models, which improves drivability on a rough road. The Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) equipped models have been expanded from a few countries to all market destinations to better accommodate customer needs. The S&E Series continues to secure the highest of quality standards, ensuring the same level of performance expected by C&E Series loyal customers.

As part of the “ISUZU Transformation – Growth to 2030 (IX)” mid-term business plan announced in April, Isuzu Group will develop a common platform for heavy-duty trucks by FY2029 making use of Volvo Group technology. Isuzu Group is targeting global sales volume of more than 450,000 commercial vehicles in FY2031. Of these, Isuzu and UD Trucks are collectively aiming to achieve a total of 23,000 units in Japan and 11,000 units internationally.

Isuzu Group will leverage its technology and development capabilities, global sales and after-sales network, and brand presence to provide attractive products to a broader customer base, transforming into a “commercial mobility solutions company” that addresses the challenges facing society.

SOURCE: Isuzu