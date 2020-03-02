Isuzu announces formulation of Isuzu Environmental Vision 2050

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Shinagawa, Tokyo; President and Representative Director Masanori Katayama; hereinafter “Isuzu”) has formulated Isuzu Environmental Vision 2050 as a roadmap for addressing global environmental issues over the long term and securing a prosperous and sustainable society by the year 2050.

The Isuzu Group sees humanity as standing at an important crossroads. As climate change and other environmental problems deepen by the year, we recognize the need for sustained efforts to minimize our impact on the global environment. Isuzu Environmental Vision 2050 expresses our commitment to working as one team and with our stakeholders to advance environmental actions over the long run and to undertake new challenges toward building a sustainable society.

Isuzu Environmental Vision 2050 is aligned with our business objective of maintaining leadership in transportation in the long term. To support the creation of a decarbonized society with our customers and business partners, we will first realize our Midterm Business Plan announced in May 2018 by supporting people’s life and social production activities as a CV/LCV and Powertrain excellent company.