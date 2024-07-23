Isuzu adds models with gross vehicle weight exceeding 15 tons to new FORWARD in Japan

Models incorporate new inline six-cylinder engine jointly developed with Cummins

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; Shinsuke Minami, President & COO; hereinafter “Isuzu”) has introduced new models to the FORWARD (F-Series outside of Japan) medium-duty truck line up, featuring a gross vehicle weight (GVW) exceeding 15 tons (16 tons, 20 tons, and 22 tons) and equipped with a 6.7-liter new inline six-cylinder diesel engine (hereinafter DB6A engine). The engine was jointly developed with Cummins Inc. (headquartered in Indiana, U.S.; Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins; hereinafter ”Cummins“), and the vehicle goes on sale today in Japan.

Isuzu and Cummins signed the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership in May 2019 to realize the efficient development of next-generation powertrains. The two companies agreed to collaborate globally in the medium-duty diesel powertrain segment, and the newly developed DB6A engine is the first to be incorporated into the FORWARD medium-duty truck as a result. The addition of these models to this GVW class completes the new FORWARD lineup, which was fully revamped in March of last year, to meet the diverse needs of our customers.

1 Key Improvements

The DB6A engine delivers ample power with a maximum output of 220 kW (300 ps) and maximum torque of 1,081 N/m (110 kgf/m)*1.It is significantly lighter than conventional six-cylinder engines.

The chassis frame has been redesigned to unify the basic structure of the platform with that of overseas models. Furthermore, the wheelbase has been modified to optimize the distribution of weight across the front and rear axle to achieve high loading capacity.

Exclusive bumper headlamps accentuate a more dynamic cab design.

Isuzu’s proprietary PREISM connected solution service, which supports the operation of Isuzu commercial vehicles, will be available for models equipped with the DB6A engine.

2 Specifications of the Main Model

Model 2DG-FVZ26U4 Specifications Flatbed truck / Aluminum-block gate / Full cab Engine type DB6A Displacement 6,690cc Transmission Smoother-Fx (9-speed AMT) Overall length 9,980mm Overall width 2,480mm Overall height 2,880mm Internal dimensions of cargo bed (length/width/height) 7,400mm / 2,350mm / 400mm Maximum loading capacity 11,900kg Gross vehicle weight 19,905kg Minimum turning radius 8.7m Seating capacity 2

3 DB6A Line-Off Ceremony with Cummins

Recently, 2024, the line-off ceremony for the DB6A engine was held by Isuzu and Cummins at Isuzu’s Tochigi Plant.

Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins, said:

“Our strong partnership is crucial to our ability to grow together and meet the needs of our customers by leveraging the strengths and scale of both companies. This is an important milestone for both Cummins and Isuzu as we enter the Japanese on-highway market for the first time in our 105-year history.”

Shinsuke Minami, President of Isuzu Motors, said:

“I believe that various powertrain options will be needed to achieve a carbon-neutral society, given the many different circumstances around the world. For diesel engines as well, it is necessary to continuously introduce new products with low CO2 emissions that comply with higher emission regulations, and we believe that the DB6A engine will secure our place in the market as the most advanced diesel engine in terms of emission control technology.”

Isuzu will continue to pursue partnerships that optimize the technological strengths of each company to provide powertrains that meet the diverse needs of customers and address the needs of society as a whole.

〈Targeted sales volume in Japan〉

16,000 units/year (entire FORWARD series)

〈Suggested retail price in Tokyo area〉

Main model (2DG-FVZ26U4）：14,363,000 yen (15,799,300 yen including consumption tax)*2

*1For the 6 x 4 model only. The 4 x 2 model has a maximum output of 191kW (260ps) and a maximum torque of 883N/m (90kgf/m).

*2Price for chassis with cab (standard roof) and PREMIUM safety equipment

SOURCE: Isuzu