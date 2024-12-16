Introducing the all-electric Zeekr 7X in Europe: The SUV that intuitively adapts to global families

Zeekr 7X is an all-electric midsize software defined SUV delivering a compelling blend of digital innovation, distinctive design, safety and practicality, and ultra-fast charging and long range

Building on the success of the Zeekr 001 shooting brake and Zeekr X compact urban SUV, Zeekr is launching a third all-electric vehicle in Europe: the Zeekr 7X, a premium electric five-seater SUV designed for global families, is available now for order in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway, with the first customer deliveries expected in summer 2025.

Designed and developed by Zeekr Design and Technology center in Gothenburg, and supported by Zeekr European Marketing, Sales & Service HQ in Amsterdam – the state-of-the-art Zeekr 7X was co-created with direct input from customers and offers innovative, intuitive technology, together with long range, and ultra-fast charging.

The luxury feel, space, and versatility of the interior make electric living effortless.

With worldwide sales of more than 400,000 vehicles, Zeekr has quickly established itself as one of the world’s most innovative and successful EV brands, and the launch of Zeekr 7X will drive continued strategic growth.

Zeekr Europe Chief Commercial Officer, Lothar Schupet, said: “Following the success of the Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X, we are very proud to introduce our third electric vehicle to the European market. The Zeekr 7X will redefine expectations in the midsize family SUV segment, and with its exceptional range and ultra-fast charging capabilities, will make the transition to electric driving seamless and stress-free for our customers. This launch represents another significant milestone in our commitment to customer-focused technology and innovation and reinforces our strategic expansion: the Zeekr 7X will play a key role in our mission to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility in Europe.”

Designed in Sweden: Dynamic, distinctive, luxurious

Created in Zeekr’s global design centre in Gothenburg, Sweden using the same SEA modular vehicle architecture as the Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X, the Zeekr 7X has an unmistakably sleek exterior form, and is the first Zeekr model in Europe with the new front visual identity. The clean lines and sculpted surfaces are enhanced by the slender Matrix LED headlights and full-length LED light clusters at the rear. With a length of 4,787mm, height of 1,650mm, 2,900mm wheelbase, short overhangs, and wheels up to 21-inches, the Zeekr 7X has dynamic proportions and a purposeful, confident stance. Optimising the overall form to the last fraction of a millimetre enhances practicality as well as aesthetics, enabling a 539-litre luggage compartment at the rear and up to 66-litres at the front.

Inside, the Zeekr 7X offers the same amount of room as a full-size SUV. It is a sanctuary of new luxury and technology, combining exceptional space, comfort and refinement, for up to five occupants, with beautiful materials and finishes. Features such as electric front and rear doors and heated and cooled front massage seats, offered as part of the Comfort Pack on the Performance AWD model, make every journey feel special.

Intelligent technology for every journey

Developed with the capabilities of a software defined vehicle in mind, the Zeekr 7X delivers more digital power by leveraging the incredible processing speed of Qualcomm’s 8295 Snapdragon chip – the fastest in any Zeekr yet – and Zeekr’s third-generation HMI design, the digital cockpit offers an intuitive, immersive, seamless user experience. The ultra-slim 16-inch HD touchscreen is fast and responsive, the navigation system is better than ever, and the optional 36.2-inch augmented reality head-up display places key information directly in the driver’s line of sight.

The new AI-driven ZeekrGPT voice technology enables drivers to change climate control settings, for example, or enter a destination in the navigation, while keeping hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. The integrated Zeekr Places app enables drivers to find information at their fingertips; from charging stations to promotions at favourite restaurants, thanks to location-based technology that offers real-time, contextual information about the surrounding environment.

Complementing these smart technologies is a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems, facilitated by 11 cameras and 1 radar system. Designed to support the driver and make driving safer and more comfortable in a wide range of conditions, they include moving object and pedestrian display in the instrument cluster or AR-HUD, Adaptive Cruise Control, 3D Digital Surround View Monitoring, Front- and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Full Automatic Park Assist.

To further enhance the ownership experience, over-the-air software updates will ensure that features continue to improve over time, and new functionality can be added.

Electrifying performance

The dynamic design of the Zeekr 7X is matched both to its engaging balance of ride, handling, and agility, and the performance of its all-electric powertrain.

Premium and Long Range models have a single, 310kW (421PS)/ 440Nm motor in the rear axle, delivering great levels of responsiveness with enhanced efficiency, reflected in estimated range figures of 480km and 615km respectively. The two light, compact electric motors integrated into the front and rear axles of the flagship Performance model generate a total output of 470kW (639PS) and 710Nm of instant torque. Together with the traction and control benefits of all-wheel drive, the powertrain delivers truly electrifying performance, with 0-100km/h in only 3.8 seconds.

Whenever the driver chooses to leave tarmac roads behind, the Performance model’s all-wheel drive capability is further enhanced by an off road mode that optimises powertrain and traction control systems to suit a range of surfaces. Combined with the optional active air suspension with continuous damper control – which increases ground clearance by up to 45mm – the Performance model is even better suited to challenging driving conditions.

Ultra-fast charging

The Zeekr 7X has 800V system voltages to enable ultra-fast charging, improve energy efficiency, and reduce weight. The battery pack is located beneath the vehicle floor, lowering the centre of gravity and maximising cabin and luggage compartment space. Premium models use Zeekr’s cost-efficient Golden battery, a 75kWh pack with LFP cells, while Long Range and Performance models have 100kWh packs with NMC cells, chosen for their greater energy density.

Like all Zeekr models, the Zeekr 7X offers charging capability to match its long range and outstanding performance. A 22kW on-board AC charger is standard, which enables customers with a 22kW home wallbox to replenish the battery from 10-100% in 4.0 hours for the Premium model, or 5.1 hours for the Long Range and Performance models – perfect for overnight charging and special EV electricity pricing.

The 800V electrical architecture means that the Zeekr 7X is future-proofed for advances in public charging, and is capable of an astonishing 480kW DC. Using the 360kW fast chargers commonly available today, the Zeekr 7X Premium can achieve 10-80% in just 13 minutes, and 16 minutes for Long Range and Performance models.

5+5 year warranty

Reflecting Zeekr’s exceptional quality standards, all models, including the new Zeekr 7X, come with a 5+5 year warranty, comprising cover for the first five years or 100,000km. This can then be extended for up to a further five years – and an overall total of 200,000km – when scheduled servicing is carried out in the Zeekr Service network. The high voltage battery is protected by an eight-year or 200,000km warranty, whichever comes first.

SOURCE: Zeekr