Introducing the Jaguar XE Landmark Edition

Jaguar has revealed a distinctive new special edition of its Jaguar XE sports saloon. The Landmark Edition features unique design enhancements and a carefully chosen specification to showcase the very best of the award-winning XE.

The Landmark Edition is based on the R-Sport with the addition of unique 18-inch alloy wheels that set the new model apart. The exterior features a Sport front bumper, body-coloured side sills and boot spoiler while the side window surrounds, door mirror caps, grille surround and side vents are all finished in Gloss Black alongside special Landmark badging on the side vents.

The new model is available in a choice of three bold colours – Yulong White, Firenze Red and Santorini Black – and joins the 2019 model year line-up.

Inside, the XE Landmark Edition also uses the R-Sport model with its luxurious leather upholstery as a starting point, while unique Landmark-branded treadplates identify the special edition model. Customers benefit from the most popular XE features, including satellite navigation, xenon headlights and front and rear parking sensors fitted as standard.

Jaguar Land Rover’s advanced Touch Pro system with 10-inch central touchscreen provides simple and intuitive control of the infotainment settings.

** Market-specific – please check your local market for engine availability

Customers will be able to choose from Jaguar’s advanced, British-built Ingenium petrol and diesel engines which deliver an exceptional combination of performance, refinement and efficiency.*

All petrol engines are now equipped with particulate filters to make them even cleaner.** The highly efficient, close-coupled filters are neatly integrated into the aftertreatment system and trap ultrafine particles as the exhaust gas passes through them. Under normal driving conditions, the trapped particles will be oxidised into CO 2 and the filter regenerated whenever the driver lifts off the accelerator.

“Our award-winning XE offers the agility and dynamic handling of a Jaguar, thanks to its advanced Integral link rear suspension with hollow-cast aluminium, alongside enhanced connectivity and best-in-class safety features like our pioneering Autonomous Emergency Braking system. The Landmark Edition is offered with our Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, now with all-new calibration to improve acceleration and transient response, as well as the latest filter technologies, continuing our commitment to reduce vehicle emissions.”

Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar’s sports saloon has won 67 international awards and was named the safest large family car by Euro NCAP at the safety organisation’s 2015 Best in Class awards. The XE features the latest safety technology with an advanced forward-facing stereo camera providing the foundation for its Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system. In addition, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and the Adaptive Speed Limiter (ASL) all help to reduce driver distractions and enhance safety.

Most recently, the XE formed the basis for Jaguar’s most extreme performance production saloon. Last year’s Jaguar XE SV Project 8 was developed by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) and is powered by a 600PS 5.0-litre supercharged V8. The super saloon accelerates from 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 200mph.

* Excludes the 163PS 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel and 300PS 2.0-litre 4 cylinder turbocharged petrol

** Market-specific – please check your local market for engine availability

§Manufacturer’s estimate

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.