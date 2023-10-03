Interplex announces launch of Ennovi, a mobility electrification business

The new company will focus on designing, developing, and engineering battery systems and products for electric vehicles

Blackstone, in partnership with its portfolio company Interplex, a world leader in innovative and customized interconnect and mechanical products, has announced the strategic launch of Ennovi, a new mobility electrification solutions business that designs, develops and engineers innovative interconnect solutions for battery, power and signal systems for the next generation of electric vehicles (EVs). The launch of Ennovi marks the culmination of a strategic reorganization and transformation of Interplex’s core business to better serve its customers. As a new standalone company, Ennovi will focus primarily on the automotive electrification solutions and will be led by Stefan Rustler as CEO.

Ennovi is committed to serving world’s leading EV brands and manufacturers and helping them reach an electric future faster, from anywhere in the world. The new company designs and engineers battery, power platform and signal interconnect solutions for the next generation of electric vehicles. Interplex will continue to prioritize the datacom and industrial market with high-precision mechanical solutions and busbar technologies.

Stefan Rustler, CEO of Ennovi, said: “I am thrilled to introduce Ennovi to the world. We are passionate about helping our customers electrify faster. This new chapter gives our mobility business a renewed focus on the automotive industry, allocating the best industry talents to ensure we deliver to the increasing demands of EV manufacturers. In launching Ennovi, we are at the forefront of the latest technological advancements shaping the industry.”

Ed Huang, COO of Private Equity Asia, Blackstone, said: “We are excited about the creation of Ennovi, which will focus on mobility electrification, a rapidly growing sector globally and a key contributor to the broader shift towards sustainable energy. Ennovi is well-positioned to deliver innovative and customized solutions as a long-term strategic partner for its customers. Ennovi will benefit from Interplex’s 60-year track record and global expertise in customized connector solutions.”

Dr. Ulrich Spiesshofer, Chairman of Interplex and Chairman of Ennovi, Blackstone said: “We have formed for Ennovi a global management team of strong and proven leaders that have decades of relevant industry and technical experience. Under Stefan’s leadership and with his global track record of shaping businesses for accelerated growth, Ennovi will drive customer service excellence as a focused, global mobility solutions business and shape our operations to prosper in one of the fastest growing industrial markets.”

Through this carveout of Ennovi from Interplex, the new business will better serve its global customer base and invest in its manufacturing and R&D sites, currently across major geographies.

SOURCE:ENNOVI