Innoviz bolsters financial position with approx. $80m through multi-year NRE payment plan with key customers

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Innoviz”), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced a multi-year NRE (Non-Recurring Engineering services) payment plan of approx. $80 million with key existing customers which is expected to bolster the Company’s financial position. NREs are expected to be paid between 2025 and 2027, of which over $40 million are expected to be paid in 2025 with further amounts expected in 2026 and 2027. These payments will be incremental to revenues generated from ongoing sales of LiDAR products based on existing and new orders coming from new programs.

“We are excited to further bolster our position as a key partner for OEMs in the autonomous vehicle industry,” said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz. “NREs are essential to strategically funding our operations and reaching the start of production for several customers in 2026, and with this plan with our key customers we are poised to start 2025 from a position of financial strength. We believe it is clear that our customers trust our ability to support the next generation of autonomous vehicles and meet their demands through Innoviz’s superior technology and ability to bring LiDARs to production. The expected NRE payments announced today, taken together with customer programs entering production, strengthen the financial foundation of the Company and position Innoviz to deliver significant value in the years to come.”

Innoviz will provide information regarding its full year 2024 financial performance and 2025 financial guidance on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings call.

SOURCE: Innoviz