Innovative Volvo becomes first car company in UK to offer ‘Prime Now test drives’ with Amazon

Motorists in the UK can now book test drives through Amazon for the first time, thanks to a collaboration between Prime Now, Amazon’s ultra-fast delivery service and forward-thinking Volvo Car UK.

Designed to offer the ultimate in convenience and simplicity, the ‘Prime Now test drive’ initiative – which runs for a limited time – allows customers to book a time that works for them, with the car delivered to their home or workplace by a trained expert.

The offer applies to the stylish Volvo V40 hatchback, and is available to customers living in four UK cities – London, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh – on select weekends in June and July.

Jon Wakefield, Managing Director, Volvo Car UK, said: “At Volvo Cars, we aim to make people’s lives easier. Our ‘Prime Now test drive’ offer does just that, allowing potential customers to try our V40 on their terms and in familiar surroundings.

“We’re proud to team up with Amazon to deliver this unique initiative, the first of its kind in the UK and the latest in a range of offerings from Volvo designed to take the hassle out of running a car.”

The whole sign-up process takes just a few minutes. Using their mobile device or desktop, Amazon customers simply enter their postcode on the dedicated ‘Amazon Prime Now Test Drive’ webpage at www.amazon.co.uk/volvo, select their location and choose an available time slot. A fully trained operative will then bring the car straight to their door. Accompanied by the expert, who can explain all of the car’s functions, the customer can then put the V40 through its paces on roads familiar to them.

Should the customer be interested in a purchase following the test drive, they will be directed to their local Volvo retailer.

The innovative ’Prime Now test drive’ initiative comes just months after Volvo introduced Care by Volvo, a pioneering new hassle-free subscription service which combines the full ownership package of a car into one convenient monthly payment, with no up-front cost.

Prime Now test drive slots last for 45 minutes, and will be available for a limited time only on a first come first served basis over the following weekends:

London 9-10 June

Birmingham 16-17 June

Manchester 23-24 June

Edinburgh 30 June-1 July

Customers across the UK living outside the eligible areas can test drive the latest Volvo range, including the V40, at their local Volvo retailer.

Prime Now, a benefit of Amazon Prime, allows members to choose from more than 15,000 items for fast, same-day delivery via the Prime Now app or www.primenow.co.uk. The service is available to more than 30% of the UK population in selected postcodes in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, South Yorkshire, Surrey, Hampshire, Berkshire, West Yorkshire and Glasgow.

Packed with contemporary design and smart technology, the Volvo V40 is one of the firm’s most popular models in the UK. It is available from £21,410 on the road. More information can be found at www.volvocars.co.uk.

