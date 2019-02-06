Infosys wins outstanding catalyst award in innovation for 5G Patisserie

Infosys has been awarded the Outstanding Catalyst Award – Innovation for its 5G Patisserie at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation Asia in Kuala Lumpur.

The award recognized Infosys’ work in 5G network slicing that allows common shared physical infrastructure to support services which have different requirements with respect to parameters like bandwidth, latency, scale and reliability. Infosys showcased automation in slice design and management, bridging TMF and GSMA standards, leveraging ONAP (Open Networking Automation Platform) and OSM for V2X digital bundle for URLLC (Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications) slice.

The catalyst project for 5G network slicing focused on lifecycle management of network slices, dynamically creating and managing them with minimal human intervention. The project also showcased the benefits the entire ecosystem of telecom industry – service providers, customers and partners could avail from this.

The ease of slice creation would enable service providers to efficiently utilize common network infrastructure and bring agility in rollout of network slices at scale. This could contribute significantly in revenue generation for service provider and also offer innovative 5G services to the customers. This would allow the customers to experience and enjoy new offerings from a myriad of 5G services. 5G network slicing would also help the partners who will benefit from faster time-to-market in allocating the required on demand resources.

The project demonstrated network slice lifecycle management across Vehicle Platooning (uRLLC) use case. Same solution can be extended for other use cases like

In Vehicle Entertainment (eMBB)

Pay as you Drive Insurance (mMTC)

TM Forum is the global industry association that aims to help communications service providers (CSPs) and their suppliers to digitally transform and thrive in the digital era. Catalyst is a rapid-fire, proof-of-concept projects connecting service providers, technology suppliers and global enterprises to create innovative solutions to common industry challenges. There are two key roles in the projects: the catalyst champion, which is a company seeking a solution to a business problem; and participants, companies that provide their expertise to solve the challenge. The collaborative efforts like catalyst aims to create innovate solutions to common challenges being faced by telecom industry.

SOURCE: Infosys