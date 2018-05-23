INFINITI’s Certified Pre-Owned Program named an Autotrader 10 Best Luxury CPO Program for 2018

INFINITI’s Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program has been recognized as one of Autotrader’s 10 Best Luxury CPO Programs for 2018.

The experts at Autotrader reviewed and evaluated CPO offerings based on multiple criteria, including powertrain warranty length, available inventory, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage, deductible amount and transferability to future vehicle owners. INFINITI’s program, which consists of a rigorous 167-point inspection and up to a six-year unlimited mileage, factory-backed warranty, was found to be among the most premium and comprehensive offerings.

“We are honored to be named to Autotrader’s prestigious list,” said Mike Colleran, vice president, INFINITI Americas. “We take pride in INFINITI’s outstanding Certified Pre-Owned program and the genuine confidence and peace of mind it offers to our discerning customers.”

Additional benefits of an INFINITI CPO vehicle purchase include complimentary first year basic maintenance, emergency roadside assistance and complimentary service courtesy vehicle, among many others. INFINITI CPO vehicles are sold at 212 participating retailers.

“The INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is among the longest in the industry,” according to Autotrader, and covers the following:

Vehicles with less than 15,000 miles receive a 6-year/75,000 mile warranty from the vehicle’s original in-service date.

Vehicles with more than 15,000 miles and are less than 48 months from the original in-service date are covered by a 6-year/Unlimited mileage warranty from the vehicles’ original in-service date.

Vehicles with less than or equal to 70,000 miles and up to 72 months from their in-service date receive a 2-year/Unlimited mileage warranty that begins from the CPO sale date.

For more information about INFINITI’s CPO Program, please visit: http://www.cpo.infinitiusa.com/certified-pre-owned

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most visited third-party car shopping site, with the most engaged audience of in-market shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today’s empowered consumer looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader’s comprehensive marketing solutions guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com .

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI US on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.