INFINITI to debut 2019 q50 signature edition at the New York International Auto Show

As INFINITI continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary during the New York International Auto Show, the automaker honors its heritage as well as its current lineup as it signals the possibilities for design and technology for future vehicles.

INFINITI will debut the new 2019 Q50 Signature Edition – which offers the sedan’s most popular features combined with unique exterior finishes – as well as the INFINITI Q Inspiration concept.

‘The sedan segment is still very much an important part of the industry, and the INFINITI Q Inspiration concept was created to breathe new life into this market,” said Mike Colleran, global division vice president, Marketing and Sales Operations. ‘By exploring the bold and unconventional, the Q Inspiration concept showcases a new design language for the era of electrification and signals what the future holds for the INFINITI brand.”

In addition to the 2019 Q50 Signature Edition and the Q Inspiration concept, INFINITI will also display its full model lineup, including the latest SUVs, the INFINITI QX50 and QX80.

2019 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition

Taking its popular sports sedan to an even higher level of sophistication, INFINITI brings together a range of highly desired features in the new 2019 Q50 Signature Edition, combining the elegant design with the robust performance of the INFINITI Q50.

‘Since INFINITI Motor Company launched 30 years ago, our primary goal was to deliver a truly luxury experience with every moment spent behind the wheel,” said Tim Franklin, director, INFINITI Product Planning. ‘The 2019 Q50 Signature Edition highlights this focus as we combine the award-winning VR-series engine with unique design details and our most popular features into one package.”

The Q50 Signature Edition strikes an ideal balance of performance and luxury, starting with the company’s award-winning 300-horsepower VR-series 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine under the hood. Unique exterior treatments include sport design front and rear fascias, special Signature Edition trunk badging, and exclusive 19-inch bright-finish Signature Edition alloy wheels. Interior appointments for the 2019 Q50 Signature Edition include Kacchu aluminum trim and leather-appointed sport seats.

Standard on this model are a suite of features typically offered through the ProASSIST Package, including Blind Spot Warning, Around View® Mirror with Moving Object Detection, front and rear sonar system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Backup Collision Intervention.

Also included as standard on the 2019 Q50 Signature Edition are features typically offered as part of the Essential Package, including heated front seats and steering wheel, remote engine start, INFINITI InTouch™ Navigation with Lane Guidance and 3D building graphics; INFINITI InTouch™ Services with voice recognition for navigation functions, including one-shot voice destination entry and SiriusXM® Traffic™ with four-year complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information.

The 2019 Q50 Signature Edition will be available in five colors: Black Obsidian, Graphite Shadow, Liquid Platinum, Pure White and Iridium Blue. Production of the 2019 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition vehicles will be limited, and this model will be available at INFINITI retailers in May 2019.

