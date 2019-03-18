INFINITI-supported expedition wins Explorers Club honor

NEW YORK – An expedition supported by INFINITI Motor Company won one of the most prestigious honors in global exploration at the 115th Explorers Club Annual Dinner in New York.

The award recognized the scientific breakthrough of an expedition to the Gobi desert in 2018 that, for the first time, applied NASA imaging technology to improve the science of finding dinosaur fossils. The expedition, dubbed The Roy Chapman Andrews Centennial Expedition, was organized by the Club’s Hong Kong Chapter and was awarded the Club’s prestigious Citation of Merit in recognition of an outstanding feat of exploration.

The expedition yielded historic results, including the discovery of many important fossils and new fossil locations, as well as potentially three or more new species of dinosaur. Watch a preview of the forthcoming expedition documentary: https://infinitistories.com/en

Roy Chapman Andrews famously found dinosaur eggs at the Flaming Cliffs in the Gobi approximately 100 years ago and was the first explorer to use “motor cars” to vastly increase the efficiency of the expedition. A century later, INFINITI provided a fleet of state-of-the-art luxury SUVs and underwriting to support the expedition, reinforcing the ethos of using new technology to empower exploration.

Michael Barth, Founder and Chair of The Explorers Club Hong Kong Chapter (ECAD), said, “We are humbled and thrilled that the power of our ‘Collaboration Over Conquest’ approach to exploration is being recognized by our illustrious group of peers with this year’s Citation of Merit. We are looking forward with renewed purpose to leading upcoming expeditions in the Chapter’s pipeline that are as equally inclusive, innovating and impactful as the Roy Chapman Andrews Centennial Expedition. INFINITI supported this idea from day one and has been an invaluable partner for the Explorers Club Hong Kong Chapter.”

Since the Citation of Merit was first awarded in 1962, very few awards have ever been shared by an entire team, the first of which was the American Mount Everest Expedition of 1963. Other awardees have included Naomi Uemura, the first person to reach the North Pole solo; Robert Ballard, the oceanographer who discovered the Titanic; Susan Shaw, a marine toxicologist who was the first scientist to show that chemicals used in consumer products contaminate marine mammals; and Merle G. Robertson, an artist, archaeologist and art historian who devoted her life to preserving the culture of the Ancient Maya.

This year’s Explorers Club Annual Dinner celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing in July 20, 1969.

“INFINITI understands exploration and the mission of the Explorers Club. Through their brand ethos, products and technology, INFINITI is striving to push dragons off maps just like the Club. We are grateful for the support of INFINITI for the 115th ECAD and appreciate the deep relationship with our Hong Kong chapter,” said Richard C. Wiese, president of the Explorers Club.

Among the SUV’s INFINITI provided were its all-new QX50 mid-size luxury crossover, which features the world’s first production variable compression engine; the capable, comfortable and contemporary QX80 full size SUV that traversed the Gobi with ease; and the full size QX60 three-row SUV.

“At INFINITI, we share the same insatiable curiosity and desire to push ourselves further, using new technology to go beyond what was previously thought possible,” said Trevor C. Hale, general manager, INFINITI global communications, and member of the winning expedition. “There is such a compelling sense of history and symmetry in empowering an expedition a century after Roy Chapman Andrews, with a fleet of state-of-the-art INFINITI SUVs and new technology.”

