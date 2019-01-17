INFINITI QX50 voted Best Mid-Size Premium Utility Vehicle for 2019 by AJAC

INFINITI is pleased to announce the all-new 2019 QX50 luxury crossover has been named the Best Mid-Size Premium Utility Vehicle for 2019 by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) as part of the Canadian Car of the Year Awards program. Adam Paterson, managing director of INFINITI Canada, accepted the award today at the 2019 Montreal International Auto Show.

“It is an honour to receive this award from AJAC – a professional association comprised of over 100 journalists dedicated to providing the Canadian customer with advice on the best vehicle option for his or her needs,” says Paterson. “The QX50 offers a suite of advanced technology including semi-autonomous ProPILOT Assist; unrivalled interior space; stunning exterior design, and the world’s first variable compression ratio (VC-Turbo) engine. For those reasons and more, we consider the QX50 to be the most important vehicle in our lineup. We appreciate the added validation from AJAC, and look forward to sharing this important accolade with our retail partners and customers.”

Testing for the Canadian Car of the Year Awards involves AJAC members evaluating eligible vehicles in real world driving conditions to ensure results are relevant to potential car and truck buyers. Evaluation parameters include, but are not limited to: safety features, cargo capacity, vehicle dynamics, acceleration, braking and overall comfort.

The designation from AJAC joins a growing list of accolades for the 2019 INFINITI QX50. ALG recently awarded the Powertrain Innovation Award to INFINITI for the QX50’s VC-Turbo engine for its ability to embody the driving experience, taking into account the elements of power, efficiency and handling dynamics.

Wards named the QX50 to its 10 Best Interiors List, recognized for its exceptionally well appointed interior design and human-focused craftsmanship. The QX50’s VC-Turbo engine was then named to Wards 10 Best Engines list for 2019, which involved testing against a range of new and significantly improved powerplants from manufacturers around the world, along with Wards 10 Best winners from 2018.

The all-new QX50 in Canada saw a surge in sales growth (+ 134 per cent) since arriving to INFINITI dealerships in June of 2018. The popularity of the 2019 QX50 helped propel INFINITI to its seventh-consecutive year of record sales in Canada.

Source: INFINITI