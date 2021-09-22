Infineum launches broad portfolio of dedicated e-fluids globally

Specialty Chemical Company Infineum has announced the launch of a broad portfolio of dedicated e-mobility fluids, covering all of the major hybrid and full battery electric vehicle models and tailored for every type of electrified transmission application

Specialty Chemical Company Infineum has announced the launch of a broad portfolio of dedicated e-mobility fluids, covering all of the major hybrid and full battery electric vehicle models and tailored for every type of electrified transmission application.

The automotive industry’s focus is shifting to electrification. However different types of electrification, from full battery electric to hybrid options, bring distinct challenges and opportunities for lubricant and transmission fluid developments. E-fluids must balance the need to maintain outstanding gear and bearing protection, cleanliness and performance while meeting new e-specific requirements.

To meet these needs, Infineum’s new generation of step-out e-fluid additives offer enhanced electrical properties, materials compatibility and heat transfer performance that electrified vehicles demand. Our new ultra-low viscosity e-fluid additives for full battery electric vehicles takes us into the next e-generation.

Maurizio Abbondanza, Infineum Sustainability and Business Growth Director, commented:

Infineum has always maintained close cooperation with world-leading OEM and transmission manufacturers to ensure that our additive formulations can be used to help the industry meet the ever increasing hardware technical challenges.

We started working on electrifications over 20 years ago as the first hybrid vehicle began to penetrate the market, and we have been perfecting and evolving our technology since then. With proven worldwide field performance of more than 300 billion miles with e-motors, Infineum’s e-specific fluids will continue to protect the very latest electrified vehicles.

Infineum technology is ‘first-to-market’ for e-mobility applications and is setting the e-fluids benchmark with next generation products to provide performance you can rely on.

SOURCE: Infineum