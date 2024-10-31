Infineon presents new ASIL-D-compliant 3-phase gate driver IC for braking systems and electric power steering in vehicles

Infineon Technologies AG is launching the new MOTIX™ TLE9189 gate driver IC for safety-critical applications for 12 V brushless DC (BLDC) motors

Infineon Technologies AG is launching the new MOTIX™ TLE9189 gate driver IC for safety-critical applications for 12 V brushless DC (BLDC) motors. With this new three-phase gate driver IC, Infineon is responding to the growing demand for motor control ICs required for by-wire solutions. The driver IC is qualified according to AEC Q100 Grade 0 and ISO 26262 (ASIL D). This makes the device particularly suitable for brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire systems, where conventional mechanical connections will be eliminated in the future.

“With the TLE9189 we are introducing the 4th generation automotive 3-phase smart gate driver IC to the market. It offers enhanced functionalities and unique features for intelligent motor control supporting the increasing demand of our customers for by-wire-solutions,” said Andreas Doll, Senior Vice President and General Manager Smart Power from Infineon. “The high reliability of the motor control design enabled by our new device is particularly important for safety-critical by-wire solutions.”

The MOTIX TLE9189 gate driver IC will be available in two different packages, the TQFP-48 (9 x 9 mm²) and the VQFN-48 (7 x 7 mm²). This allows customers to select the appropriate package for their application requirements. The device’s supply voltage range is from 4.2 V to 36 V and is optimized for 12 V automotive battery systems. It features a conventional motor control concept consisting of PWM input and integrated current sense amplifiers for accurate current sensing. Compared to other devices, the TLE9189 offers very high flexibility and granularity for gate sequencing. In addition, various monitoring and diagnostic functions are integrated for monitoring of the device, the inverter, the microcontroller and the MCU interfaces. The product also features the unique adaptive MOSFET control function, patented by Infineon, which can help improve EMC performance, achieve target switching time and reduce power losses.

Infineon supports its customers during the design-in process with comprehensive support materials. These include a wide range of technical documentation like application notes. Simulation models, configuration tools and a complex device driver are available on request.

SOURCE: Infineon