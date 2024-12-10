Infineon plans to implement ISO/SAE 21434 product compliance for TRAVEO™ T2G automotive microcontrollers

The increasing connectivity of road vehicles leads to a growing need for cybersecurity. The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has therefore adopted the R155 and R156 regulations, which define the cybersecurity requirements for OEMs

The increasing connectivity of road vehicles leads to a growing need for cybersecurity. The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has therefore adopted the R155 and R156 regulations, which define the cybersecurity requirements for OEMs. OEMs who want to sell new vehicles in UNECE-regulated markets must hold a valid type approval certificate and implement cybersecurity practices throughout the supply chain to minimize the risk of attack throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle. The TRAVEO™ T2G Automotive Microcontroller family for Body and Cluster from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) features a Hardware Security Module (HSM) that is capable of executing secured boot and ensuring secured isolation of HSM applications and data. To further enhance this, Infineon plans to retrospectively implement product compliance for the TRAVEO T2G automotive microcontroller family with the latest automotive cybersecurity standard ISO/SAE 21434. All necessary documentation, including the Cybersecurity Manual and Cybersecurity Case Report, will be provided to customers.

“With ISO/SAE 21434 compliant TRAVEO T2G automotive microcontrollers, OEMs’ effort to comply with UNECE R155 and R156 regulations will be significantly reduced. This enables faster time to the regulated markets”, said Ralf Koedel, Vice President Automotive Microcontroller at Infineon. “For existing customers, compliance becomes simpler, faster and more cost-effective while allowing the reuse of existing software and hardware. New customers can also benefit from the ISO/SAE 21434 compliance.”

The TRAVEO T2G microcontrollers are based on the Arm® Cortex®-M4(Single core)/M7(Single core/Dual core/ Quad core) core and deliver high performance, enhanced human-machine interfaces, high-security and advanced networking protocols tailored for a wide range of automotive applications. They offer state-of-the-art real-time performance, safety and security features. This is reflected, among other things, in the introduction of HSM (Hardware Security Module), dedicated Cortex®-M0+ for secured processing, and embedded flash in dual bank mode for FOTA requirements.

With the planned new product compliance, developers can continue to use the TRAVEO T2G MCUs to develop their ISO/SAE 21434 compliant ECUs. As a result, they will benefit from lower product development costs and faster time-to-market for both existing and new platforms.

SOURCE: Infineon