Infineon and Swoboda cooperate to develop high-performance current sensors for electromobility

Infineon Technologies AG and Swoboda jointly develop and market high-performance current sensor modules for automotive applications. The partnership combines the best-in-class current sensor ICs from Infineon with Swoboda’s expertise in the development and industrialization of sensor modules to address the fast-growing market of sensing solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles. The collaborative high-performance current measurement solutions accelerate time-to-market for high-volume applications such as traction inverters and battery management systems, but also for other key automotive applications.

The first of these products, the Swoboda CSM510HP2, features a fully encapsulated current sensor module with significantly reduced footprint without compromising performance. It is based on the Infineon TLE4973 coreless current sensor IC and allows high precision sensing with a total error below 2 percent. The module is specifically designed for seamless integration with the HybridPACK™ Drive G2, Infineon’s automotive power module for traction inverters in electric vehicles. This eliminates the need for separate external current sensors and thereby enables the most compact traction inverters in the market.

“This new generation of current sensors sets new standards in regards of simplified system integration”, said Klaus Lebherz, Head of Business Development at Swoboda. “Infineon’s latest sensor technology and our injection molding know how turned out to be a perfect match”.

“The market demands high performance, compact and easy to integrate current sensing solutions” said Andrea Monterastelli, Head of Automotive Magnetic Sensors Product Group at Infineon Technologies. “The seamless fit into Infineon`s HybridPack Drive G2 offers the most compact solution for hybrid and electric vehicles, enabled by our best-in-class current sensor ICs and Swoboda’s expertise.”

Infineon and Swoboda are currently developing additional current sensing solutions to serve any kind of power devices. Other target applications include inverter DC link and high voltage battery management among others.

SOURCE: Infineon