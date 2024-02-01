Infineon and Honda enter strategic collaboration and sign MoU to collaborate on automotive semiconductor solutions

Infineon Technologies AG today announced that Infineon and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a strategic collaboration

Infineon Technologies AG today announced that Infineon and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a strategic collaboration. Honda selects Infineon as semiconductor partner to align future product and technology roadmaps. The two companies also agreed to continue discussions on supply stability, as well as to encourage transferring mutual knowledge and collaborate on projects aimed at accelerating the time to market of technologies.

“Infineon’s system understanding, our broad product portfolio and outstanding quality have made us an appreciated partner to Japan’s automotive industry,” said Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive Division at Infineon. “We are honored to be the semiconductor partner for a strategic collaboration with Honda. Intensifying a long-standing partnership even further is always a confirmation of the added value created and at the same time an expression of the trust in contributing to future successes.”

Infineon will support Honda with technologies to enable competitive and advanced vehicles. The technical support will focus on the area of power semiconductors, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and E/E architectures, where both parties will collaborate on new architecture concepts.

SOURCE: Infineon