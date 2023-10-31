Infineon and Eatron partner to advance automotive battery management solutions

Infineon Technologies AG and Eatron Technologies have signed a partnership to bring advanced machine learning solutions and algorithms to the AURIX™ TC4x microcontroller (MCU)

Infineon Technologies AG and Eatron Technologies have signed a partnership to bring advanced machine learning solutions and algorithms to the AURIX™ TC4x microcontroller (MCU). The partnership is aimed at advancing automotive battery management systems (BMS). Thanks to the state-of-the-art machine learning capabilities of the MCU family with integrated parallel processing unit (PPU), Eatron is able to maximize the performance and accuracy of its AI-powered battery management software.

Together, the two companies are helping electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers solve three technological challenges that have so far hindered increasing customer adoption of EVs: range anxiety, charging speed and battery health.

“Infineon’s AURIX TC4x PPU enables us to offer AI-based battery diagnostics, including lithium plating detection, as well as prognostics, such as state of health (SoH) and aging trajectory, and remaining useful life (RUL) prediction at the edge,” said Umut Genc, CEO of Eatron. “Coupled with our market-leading state of everything (SoX) solution, which provides the most accurate and robust cell-level estimation of available charge, power, and battery health, this gives users of the TC4x the opportunity to have the leading BMS solution enabled by our software and machine learning models.”

The PPU, an on-chip single instruction, multiple data (SIMD) vector digital signal processor (DSP), significantly reduces computation time compared to traditional CPUs. For ease of use, Infineon offers an automated toolchain within its ecosystem to ensure the most convenient and efficient handling of the PPU. For example, an automated toolchain helps customers to automatically convert existing models into vectorized code.

“Our new AURIX TC4x family is designed to improve the efficiency of many xEV applications. Today, we are proud to announce that AURIX TC4x overcomes previous limitations in computing performance, enabling our customers to fully exploit the value of high-precision models and algorithms,” said Thomas Boehm, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Microcontroller Automotive at Infineon. “The next level of technological advancement in electromobility is now also gaining momentum in BMS. And in addition to providing outstanding hardware, we are pleased to welcome partners like Eatron to serve this market together.”

SOURCE: Infineon