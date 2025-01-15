India’s pride and partner in progress : Maruti Suzuki Eeco turns 15

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, today, announced that its Eeco has completed 15 years in the country

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, today, announced that its Eeco has completed 15 years in the country. Being the No.1 choice for 1.2 million customers and counting, the Eeco has stood as a symbol of comfort and practicality. Furthermore, since its launch in 2010, it has seamlessly catered to the dynamic needs of families and businesses alike.

Driven by its promise of #HarSafarBaneKhaas, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is crafted to make every journey truly special. Designed with a deep understanding of its customers, the Eeco seamlessly bridges comfort and functionality—be it for a family seeking a relaxed ride or a business looking for dependable efficiency.

Celebrating the milestone, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Our Eeco has been a pillar of strength for our customers across the nation. From providing Joy of Mobility, to powering the livelihoods of entrepreneurs, and businesses, the Eeco has earned its place as a trusted companion. Regarded as India’s most-loved van, it has proven its mettle not only in urban markets but also in rural regions, which contribute a remarkable 63% to its overall sales. We sincerely thank our customers for their trust in a brand that is India’s pride and partner in progress.”

With 13 different variants on offer, including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance configurations, the Eeco stands out as a leading multi-purpose van. It is equipped with the powerful 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, accounting for 57% of its sales. Maruti Suzuki also offers Eeco with its S-CNG technology which contributes to 43% of its overall sales, reflecting the increasing preference for eco-friendly fuel options.

The Eeco comes equipped with a range of safety features, including a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders for both the driver and co-driver, and a high-speed alert system.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki