In November, Stellantis confirms its overall leadership in the EU29 commercial vehicles market, as well as its ongoing journey through the electric segment

In the EU29 CV market, Stellantis Pro One confirms its undisputed leadership with a 30,4%[1] market share in November and 29,4% YTD, being N°1 in 8 countries of the G10*. Performance is even better in CV BEV as Stellantis is N°1 with a 33% market share YTD Peugeot best-selling brand with 15,2%

In a EU29 automotive market with a timid growth by the end of November (+1,3% YTD) and coping with the difficult transition to the electrified propulsion, Stellantis is confirming its solid position in the OEMs’ ranking.

Stellantis undisputed leader on CV

Stellantis Pro One once again tops the commercial vehicle market in November with a market share of 30,4% and realize a grand slam: + 1 percentage point vs last year, increase in volumes of 1,4%, YTD leader in 8 countries of G10 including Belux (24,7%), France (38,6%), Germany (23,5%), Italy (39,8%), The Netherlands (22,8%), Poland (21,9%), Portugal (44,6%) and Spain (36,7%). In the BEV segment, the result is even better as Stellantis reaches a share of 33% and Peugeot shines as N°1 electric brand with 15,2% YTD. The YTD BEV performance is remarkable for our brands even in the major European markets: Peugeot is N°1 in France and UK, while Fiat is N°1 in Italy and Citroën is N°1 in Spain.

Total market: Stellantis increases sales in 6 countries in November

Going through the overall market, after the first 11 months of 2024 Stellantis records a market share of 17.4% in the EU29 countries, confirming its second place in the European ranking. In November and YTD, Stellantis confirms its leadership in France, Italy, and Portugal, while it is on the podium in Germany, The Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Total sales also grew in ­­6 countries in November, underlining a strong performance both in Austria (81,2%) and The Netherlands (+124,2%), but even in Belux (+10,3%), Germany (+1,9%), Poland (+6,3%) and Portugal (+12,8%).

Stellantis being also about iconic models, Peugeot 208 is N°1 PC in France, Fiat Panda is N°1 of the total market and Jeep Avenger is N°1 SUV in Italy, Fiat 500 is N°1 small car in Germany and Spain YTD while Peugeot 2008 is N°1 of the total market in Portugal in November.

Stellantis on the BEV podium in EU29

In November, Stellantis maintains the trend in a very challenging electric market, gaining 0,1 percentage points in the EU29 region (Passenger Vehicles + Commercial Vehicles) and achieving a market share of 12,5% YTD.

In EU29, Stellantis is the absolute leader in the electric segment in France with 34,7% market share YTD, up by 8,6 percentage points and +27% in volume. On top of being the best-selling PC car of the market, Peugeot 208 is also the N°1 electric car sold in the country while the new Citroën ë-C3 is on the podium for the third month in a row since its successful launch.

“Stellantis has achieved positive sales results even in a particularly challenging European market in full ecological transition,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for the extended Europe. “Our undisputed leadership on the CV market, the consistent performances gained in the electric segments in some countries, the continuity of results achieved by many of our models, together with the newly started process of simplifying procedures, demonstrate our commitment to offering our customers environmentally friendly, safe, and accessible mobility.”

[1] Data based on internal and third-party public sources.

G10*: Austria, Belux, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, UK.

SOURCE: Stellantis