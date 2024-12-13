In India for India: Škoda Auto announces the start of series production of the Škoda Kylaq in Pune

Yesterday, production began at Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited’s plant in India shortly after the new Kylaq’s world premiere

Škoda Auto has officially launched series production of its new Škoda Kylaq at the Pune manufacturing plant. The SUV celebrated its world premiere in early November in Mumbai, with the first deliveries to local customers scheduled for January 2025. The new Kylaq, which is the third vehicle from Škoda to be both developed and produced locally, targets the highly popular sub-4-metre SUV market. It is also the first model in India with elements of Škoda’s new Modern Solid design language. The car is equipped with an efficient yet powerful 1.0 TSI engine and more than 25 standard active and passive safety features. Supporting the new model’s production launch, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (ŠAVWIPL) has increased the Pune plant’s capacity by 30% to reach an annual output of 255,000 vehicles.

“The successful start of production for the Škoda Kylaq reflects the teamwork and collaboration between our teams in India and the Czech Republic. Every detail has been meticulously planned and executed, from design to the implementation of advanced manufacturing processes, ensuring we meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency. These efforts have created the ideal prerequisites for the Kylaq to become a cornerstone of our success in India, setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment and strengthening our commitment to this dynamic market.” Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

“We’re happy to begin production of Škoda Auto India’s first sub-4-metre SUV. Congratulations to the entire team on the start of production. The Kylaq is engineered and developed in India to cater to the evolving requirements of Indian customers. By manufacturing the Kylaq locally, we proudly support the Made-in-India initiative, maintaining the Group’s DNA of delivering safety, comfort and driving dynamics. The car was met with a positive reception at its world premiere last month, and I am confident that Škoda Kylaq will truly resonate with Indian car buyers.” Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of ŠAVWIPL

Škoda Kylaq: A car made in India for India

The new compact SUV is built on the MQB A0-IN platform, a joint development between engineers in the Czech Republic and India. This platform is also the basis of the Kushaq SUV and the Slavia saloon – made in India for India.

With the launch of Kylaq production, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has increased the Pune plant’s annual capacity by 30 %, now reaching 255,000 vehicles. This boost in Indian production is a vital element of Škoda Auto’s internationalisation strategy, which also includes activities in Vietnam, the entire ASEAN region and Kazakhstan. As part of the Brand Group Core, Škoda Auto focuses on dynamic growth markets and leverages its expertise in price-sensitive entry segments to unlock potential for the Volkswagen Group.

The name Kylaq was chosen by the Indian public. As part of the ‘Name your Škoda’ contest, the brand received over 24,000 suggestions. The winning name is inspired by Mount Kailash and is derived from the Sanskrit word for ‘crystal’, reflecting one of Škoda’s traditional design inspirations.

A comfortable, spacious, safe, and efficient SUV

The Kylaq belongs to the highly sought-after sub-4-metre SUV category, It offers a spacious interior, including the largest boot capacity in its class, with a volume of 446 litres. All variants come equipped as standard with over 25 active and passive safety features, including a multi-collision brake and six airbags. The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0 TSI turbocharged petrol engine delivering 85 kW, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. It is also the first Škoda model in India to feature elements of the brand’s new Modern Solid design language.

The Kylaq introduces several segment-first features, including ventilated front seats with six-way electric adjustment. Select variants are equipped with an electrically operated sunroof, a feature highly valued by customers in India. The interior incorporates sustainable materials, such as trim panels containing bamboo fabric.

SOURCE: Škoda