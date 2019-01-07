In-car navigation reinvented: HERE announces HERE Navigation On Demand

HERE Technologies today announced HERE Navigation On Demand, a new one-stop solution for automakers to enable compelling, full-featured and always-fresh navigation experiences in their vehicles, including in the volume segment.

HERE Navigation On Demand is navigation as a service, combining the benefits of embedded navigation with the experience and familiarity of a mobile navigation solution. This fully integrated solution works off the shelf, and offers easy and cost-effective deployment in connected embedded systems as well as on mobile, including mirrored set-ups. Automakers can also take advantage of an out-of-the-box framework enabling them to sell connected services on-demand and generate new sources of recurring revenue.

“HERE Navigation On Demand is the reinvention of in-car navigation for the era of the connected vehicle,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies. “Our solution gives automakers the agility and flexibility they need to deliver the most competitive navigation experiences on the market. Moreover, it provides them the freedom to create their own business models that support their unique strategies.”

A one-stop solution for improved scalability at lower cost

HERE Navigation On Demand is a one-stop solution for automakers, enabling them to easily configure and deploy navigation experiences for different in-vehicle infotainment platforms, vehicle lines or trim levels. All the components required are fully integrated, including a configurable HMI. The solution can be ported to the most widely used operating systems and can run in the infotainment system or be mirrored from a mobile phone.

By utilizing HERE Navigation On Demand, automakers simplify their infotainment supply chain and development process and can reduce capital expenditures in development as well as bill-of-material costs. As they near the start of production of new models, automakers also minimize the risks of feature-loss that stem from supply chain and development complexity and software update challenges when a car is in production or later in-market.

SOURCE: HERE Technologies