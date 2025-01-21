In 2024 Fiat confirms the leadership in its 4 domestic markets in 3 continents and its role as the first Stellantis brand with more than 1.2 million units sold globally

In 2024, Fiat led Brazil's car market with a 20.9% share, over 521 thousand sales, and top models like the Fiat Strada, consolidating its dominance in South America and across all key segments

2024 was a significant year for Fiat. Among the celebrations of its 125th anniversary, the brand consolidated its position as the number one global brand of Stellantis, leading in 4 domestic markets (Brazil, Italy, Turkey, Algeria), over 3 continents, and with a different model in each country: Strada, Panda, Egea and Doblò. Furthermore, as previously announced in the first half of 2024, Fiat ended the year also excelling in South America. In Europe, the brand’s leadership was reinforced in the A and EV segments with the Fiat 500e, in the A Segment with the Fiat Pandina and in the LCV business too, thanks to the performance of Doblò, Fiorino, and Ducato, Stellantis’ most-sold large van.

Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis global CMO commented: “In 2024 Fiat turned 125 years old, a significant milestone that very few brands can claim, closing the year with a positive performance globally. Indeed, we confirmed our position as Stellantis’ number one brand, with more than 1,2 million vehicles sold globally, managing to balance the transition phase we are now living in the European market and recording an excellent performance in South America. This is the real advantage of being a truly global brand. In South America, Fiat is the market leader, and in Brazil, the brand achieved a new record year, capturing over 20% of the market share. This means that one in every five cars sold in Brazil is a Fiat. At the same time, in Europe, Fiat confirmed its leadership in the EV A segment with the 500e and the overall A segment with the Pandina. Furthermore, among commercial vehicles, the Ducato was confirmed as the best-selling Large Van in Stellantis. We are now focusing on 2025, which will be a crucial year for Fiat in Europe, starting with the launch of the new Grande Panda, both electric and hybrid versions, and the new 500 Hybrid arriving at the end of the year. We face the future with great optimism.”

Brazil

Fiat was the undisputed leader of the Brazilian car market in 2024, recording historical numbers once again. During the past twelve months, Fiat registered an impacting market share of 20.9%, concluding the year with more than 521 thousand units sold, which is to say 118 thousand cars more than the second-placed brand and 45 thousand more than 2023. The absolute leader of the market was the Fiat Strada which sold 144 thousand units in the year, increasing its market share to 5.8% and consolidating its position as Brazil’s best-selling vehicle for the fourth consecutive year.

Fiat’s leadership is also underlined by its first-place finish in the pick-up, hatchback, and van segments. Furthermore, the Italian brand was able to place three models in the country’s top 10 best-sellers, including Strada, Argo and Mobi. Nonetheless, Fiorino prevailed for the 11th year in a row in Brazil’s Vans market, with Fiat being the country’s leader since 2010 with 26 thousand registrations in the past 365 days and a 36.7% market share, while Scudo proved to be the best seller for the second consecutive year. In the end, 2024 introduced the new hybrid Pulse and Fastback, two revolutionary cars that will dominate the Brazilian market over the next few years.

Italy

Fiat confirms its leading position resulting once again as the best-selling brand in the Italian market in 2024 with more than 190 thousand vehicles sold, equal to an overall share of 10.8% considering both the passenger car market and the commercial vehicle one. The best-selling car continues to be the iconic Panda produced at the Pomigliano plant with over 102 thousand registrations. As far as the commercial vehicles segment is concerned, the 2024 market has been dominated by the Fiat Ducato with almost 20 thousand units sold, contributing to Fiat Professional’s 23.6% market share in the commercial vehicle industry with a total amount of 46 thousand registrations, astounding numbers which guaranteed the brand the first place during the year. In addition, Fiat Professional stands out as the top brand in the 100% electric commercial vehicle sector as well, holding a 16.6% market share. This success is driven by its newly refreshed lineup of electric models designed to meet the demands of all segments and professional clients. The Fiat 600 sold 6 thousand units and the 500e more than 2 thousand units.

Turkey

One of Fiat’s main markets is undoubtedly Turkey. The Italian car manufacturer proved to be the market leader for the 6th year in a row with an 11.2% share, which is a record for the country. In 2024 the market has been dominated by the Fiat Egea with over 84 thousand registered units, the best-selling car of the year, and the most preferred model of the Turkish market since 2016, with 650 thousand units sold since then. The top ten best-selling vehicles also include the Fiorino with over 25 thousand registrations. Moreover, Fiat confirmed its leading position in the LCV segment, with a market share of 20% and a Top 3 position in all relevant segments. This performance is mainly due to Doblò, which led in total car and light commercial vehicle sales for the 6th year in a row.

Algeria

In 2024 Algeria represented a profitable and fruitful market for the Italian brand, making the country one of the main strategic hubs for Fiat operations in Africa. In fact, with more than 64 thousand units sold, Fiat recorded a striking 62% market share. This impressive result has been obtained mainly thanks to Doblo’s performance, the most popular car in Algeria with 27 thousand units sold. In addition, a strong role has been played by the Oran plant, pivotal for Fiat’s development in the continent.

SOURCE: Fiat