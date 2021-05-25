IIHS: 2021 Genesis G80 earns TOP SAFETY PICK+ award

The 2021 Genesis G80, a large luxury car, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+, the higher of the Institute’s two awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, and good or acceptable headlights must be standard on all models, regardless of trim level.

The G80 meets all those requirements. The vehicle’s standard front crash prevention system earns superior ratings in both evaluations. In the vehicle-to-vehicle test, it avoided collisions at both 12 and 25 mph. In the vehicle-to-pedestrian test, it avoided hitting the pedestrian dummy or slowed substantially to mitigate the force of impact at low and higher speeds in all three scenarios designed to simulate common pedestrian crashes.

LED projector headlights that earn a rating of acceptable are also standard equipment on all trims. However, some of the earliest G80s sold require an adjustment to the headlights to qualify for the award. Genesis has notified the affected customers by letter, offering to make the adjustment free of charge at its affiliated dealerships.

SOURCE: IIHS