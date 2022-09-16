IAA Transportation 2022: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and superstructure manufacturers showing more than 30 new models

Game changer: the first ID. Buzz paramedic’s car now electrifying the emergency vehicle segment

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) will be present at IAA Transportation 2022 with a great multiplicity of new models. In parallel with the globally electrifying ID. Buzz and completely new pick-up Amarok, there are interesting special vehicles from superstructure manufacturers with which clever solutions are being shown in practically all categories and areas. These include highlights such as the first paramedic’s vehicle based on the ID. Buzz. Also making their debuts are innovative vehicle concepts such as the new Multivan as a taxi version and all sorts of different kinds of superstructure for the successful Crafter model.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and superstructure manufacturers will be showing more than 30 models at IAA in hall 12 and outside. Several of them are new special versions of the ID. Buzz, which even before its launch is already in high demand; all of them are on show for the first time anywhere in the world. One example is the ID. Buzz paramedic’s car from German superstructure manufacturer Bösenberg. Electric motoring has thus arrived in the emergency vehicle sector too. There is also a complete redesign being shown of a second Bulli: the 2021 Multivan. It is now being presented in Hannover as a large taxi that can be ordered direct from the factory. Further new Multivan products include a vehicle from Dutch superstructure manufacturer Snoeks, which cleverly combines the transport of passengers and goods.

The Crafter is in engineering terms one of the most modern vans of its class. At IAA Transportation 2022 a wide variety of superstructure manufacturers are showing new developments for this product line. The spectrum ranges from pick-up, via well-thought-out courier vehicles, all the way to an MPV suitable for off-road driving. Also represented in large numbers this year at IAA are new workshop superstructures. One highlight of this trend: the mobile e-bike workshop from German superstructure manufacturer Kögel/Flexmo, who have thought of everything, right through to fire protection. Likewise on show in Hannover are the VWCV Caddy and T6.1 product lines, as well as the company’s camper vans.

For the media IAA Transportation 2022 begins on 19. September with the first press day. From 20. to 25. September the trade show doors in Hannover are open to all visitors.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles