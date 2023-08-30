Hyzon Motors successfully completes first customer demo of liquid hydrogen fuel cell electric truck

Demo run demonstrate viability of liquid hydrogen for commercial trucking applications and confirms diesel-comparable range potential

ROCHESTER, N.Y., – August 30, 2023– Hyzon Motors Inc. (Hyzon) (NASDAQ: HYZN), a high-power hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, Performance Food Group, Inc. (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC), one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America, and Chart Industries, Inc. (Chart) (NYSE: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas market, today announced successful completion of Hyzon’s first commercial run with a liquid hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (LH2 FCEV).

Starting in Temple, TX, the truck completed deliveries to eight PFG customers near Dallas, TX, travelling over 540 miles on a 16-hour continuous run including over 100-degree Fahrenheit temperatures. The run – further than the distance from Sacramento to San Diego – demonstrates the viability of on-board liquid hydrogen to fuel long-distance, zero-emission transport.

“With increased range and no added weight in comparison to our gaseous hydrogen trucks, we believe this liquid hydrogen demo run has demonstrated potential viability for the future of liquid hydrogen in commercial trucking,” said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer Parker Meeks. “The results we captured in the strenuous demo through Central Texas’s diverse terrain and summer heat make us optimistic that, once commercialized, our liquid hydrogen vehicle powered by our proprietary 200kW fuel cell system should be able to provide long distance range between 650 and 800 miles, on par with many diesel truck range requirements.”

Compared to gaseous hydrogen, the current industry standard, liquid hydrogen allows Hyzon to increase the amount of fuel on board significantly thanks to increased energy density, with no changes to vehicle weight or payload. To maintain the energy-dense liquid state, hydrogen requires cold temperatures of negative 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Hyzon partnered with Chart Industries to develop a tank system capable of storing liquid hydrogen at extremely cold temperatures and delivering it to the fuel cell system at the necessary pressure.

“This is a meaningful accomplishment for the hydrogen ecosystem, as long-haul and heavy duty transportation is a key end-use for liquid hydrogen,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President. “Our investment in our unique cryogenic liquid hydrogen onboard tank and our liquid hydrogen test facility support progress in the hydrogen industry, with the Hyzon and PFG road demonstration another key step in the evolution of hydrogen commercialization.”

Liquid hydrogen as a fuel source has been estimated to be up to $5 per kilogram less expensive all-in to dispense than high-pressure gaseous hydrogen1, which would provide meaningful benefits to fleet owners.

Hyzon CEO Meeks added that “simply put, we see liquid hydrogen as the economical approach to long range zero emission trucking”.

For vehicle testing and the demo run, liquid hydrogen transportation, storage and dispensing was provided by Certarus, a North American leader in on-road low carbon energy solutions, with liquid hydrogen produced by Air Liquide.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors