HYVIA at World Hydrogen Summit, Rotterdam: 1st customer test drives of Renault Master Van H2-TECH in a country committed to H2 mobility

- For the 2nd year, HYVIA participates to the World Hydrogen Summit 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
- This is an opportunity to test the Renault Master Van H2-TECH for customers in a country at the forefront of hydrogen mobility, which is strategic for HYVIA.
- Meet HYVIA on stand C30 – Hall 6, to (re)discover the hydrogen van: zero emissions, 5mn refueling time and more than 400 km range.
- On May 11 at 3:20 pm, Mehdi Ferhan, COO HYVIA, and Anouk Poelmann, CEO Renault Group Nederland, will host the conference “HYVIA & Renault Group Nederland: at the forefront of hydrogen mobility”.
- HYVIA is gaining momentum in the Netherlands, with the support of Renault Group Nederland:
- At the launch of HYVIA in the Netherlands, 4 dealers will ensure the preparation, maintenance and repair services of hydrogen vehicles. The appointed dealers are Terwolde Groningen, Stam Amersfoort, Bochane Arnhem and Van Mossel Rotterdam.
- The dealers are located on key locations in 4 strategically selected cities, to cover a vast territory of the country from the start. Today, these sites are already dedicated to light commercial vehicles in terms of equipment and organization.
- Signing of the first order in the country with GP Groot, a major player in circularity and renewable energy.
- HYVIA also announces the creation of HYVIA Financial Services: a financing solution for H2 vehicles and refueling stations that will be progressively deployed in Europe.
- In addition, HYVIA will organize a Hydrogen Mobility Conference on August 25, with its partners Plug, Renault Group, BWT Alpine F1 Team and Renault Group Nederland during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Zandvoort in the Netherlands.
HYVIA, a pioneer in hydrogen mobility, is naturally partnering with Renault Group Nederland, always at the forefront of zero-emission mobility, in a country where some 30 cities are moving to low-emission zones by 2024 and which strongly encourages H2 mobility. This commitment is strategic and heralds the start of our wider commercial deployment.
David Holderbach, CEO HYVIA
SOURCE: Renault Group