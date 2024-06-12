Hyvia and Hype announce partnership to accelerate decarbonized hydrogen mobility

“Supply of decarbonized hydrogen, hydrogen stations and vans, financing solution: we are accelerating the deployment of hydrogen mobility thanks to this strategic partnership with Hype, a major player in the H2 sector, zero-emission solutions and hydrogen taxis. Building on our complementarity and our pioneering commitments, together we are deploying hydrogen ecosystems enabling the decarbonization of intensive usages, for a necessary energy transition. »

“We are very pleased with this partnership, which will enable us to continue to accelerate our deployment in the relevant uses of decarbonized hydrogen mobility. Hyvia, the result of an alliance between the world’s leading US pure player in low-carbon hydrogen, Plug, and the French carmaker Renault Group, a historic pioneer in 100% electric vehicles, symbolizes the right approach to responding effectively to the climate emergency. We see its electric vehicles, which combine the advantages of a reasonably sized rechargeable battery and a hydrogen system, as the most appropriate technological platform for a rational and pragmatic transition to zero-emission mobility. Hyvia has also innovated with its financing solution, which meets the needs of its customers and accelerates and secures the deployment of H2 ecosystems.”

Mathieu Gardies, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Hype