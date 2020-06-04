Hyundai’s all-new 2020 Venue appeals to young buyers and females with desirable features and iconic modern design

Hyundai’s new compact SUV Venue appeals to multiple generations while also attracting female buyers. Based on a first quarter internal buyer study, more than half of Venue customers are among Gen Z, Y and X, with 64 percent being Gen Y and Z combined. Venue is also popular with female buyers. The Venue enjoys the highest percentage of these much sought after consumers—63 percent, making it a real stand-out among Hyundai’s lineup.

Venue is packed with advanced safety and infotainment features, an attractive starting price of $17,350, complimentary maintenance and America’s Best Warranty. The Venue is a seamless combination of style and versatility packed with on-demand conveniences and advanced technologies not typically found in the compact segment. Venue was recently recognized by Consumer Guide® as a 2020 Best Buy and 2020 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award for the subcompact crossover segment.

“Venue is a fun, sporty vehicle that digital natives will love,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “Whether a first-time car buyer entering the workforce or a young established professional, Venue offers tech that’s got people talking and safety that checks all of the boxes for those constantly on-the-go.”

Venue comes standard with numerous convenience features including: a 3.5-inch TFT Instrument cluster display, rearview monitor, 8-inch AM/FM/HD® Radio Audio System with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ with four speakers, first row USB charge port, 12V outlet, Bluetooth® hands-free phone, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, automatic headlights, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and an exterior temperature display. Venue also includes Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of safety features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) with Traction Control as well as front, side and head curtain airbags each as standard equipment. Blind-Spot Collision – Avoidance (BCA) with pedestrian detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) are optional on upper level SEL trim and standard on the Denim trim.

Venue includes a 60/40 split, flat-folding rear seatback to maximize utility for every day adventures, like the local farmer’s market or transporting musical instruments. Venue’s SUV styling cues make it an ideal choice for anyone seeking versatility and creative cargo space. The dual-level cargo floor feature provides flexibility to have the floor of the cargo area in either the top position-level with the seats when folded down, or at a lower position to accommodate more cargo.

