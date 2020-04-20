Hyundai unveils the new Veloster N with 8-speed DCT

Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the newly enhanced Veloster N. Equipped with the all-new N 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT), the 2020 Veloster N is designed and engineered to deliver exhilarating driving fun.

Hyundai developed the N DCT to provide the engaging experience of a manual transmission with the convenience of an automatic transmission. With the N DCT, the new Veloster N can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds[1].

N DCT is equipped with electronic actuators that operate the double clutch, providing ride comfort, fuel efficiency and most importantly, driving fun. Unlike a dry double-clutch transmission, the wet N DCT uses oil to significantly improve lubrication and cooling performance, which is typical of higher torque applications.

The N DCT comes with video game-like features that enhance driving fun. N Grin Shift (NGS) increases torque by 7 percent from 36.0 to 38.5kgf-m by allowing turbocharger overboost and maximizes transmission response for 20 seconds – performance that is certain to induce “driver grin”.

Additionally, N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 percent of throttle, thereby mitigating any reduction in torque by using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels. This gives the driver a responsive feeling of dynamic acceleration when shifting.

The N DCT also comes with N Track Sense Shift (NTS) that discerns when road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving and activates automatically, selecting the right gear and shift timing just like a professional race car driver to provide optimal performance.

All of these features can be configured in Veloster N’s improved infotainment system, using the latest operating system shown on a larger high-definition 8-inch display. The infotainment system is paired with a JBL premium sound system that provides audiophile listening enjoyment.

Along with other updated features, such as Rev Matching, Launch Control and Overboost, Veloster N is optimized to automatically sense the customer’s driving style as well as the road conditions to optimize shift points. For example, if the car is going downhill, the car will use engine brake to reduce the risk of overheating the disc brakes. If the driver is pushing the car on a racetrack, the car will use the full spectrum of available engine revolutions to maximize performance.

Veloster N comes with Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies, including Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW).

Customers also can opt to equip the new Veloster N with N Light Sports Bucket Seats. The unibody bucket seats are wrapped in soft, suede-like Alacantara® upholstery to firmly hold the driver in position when the car is taking corners at high speeds. The track-ready seats are thinner and weigh approximately 2kg less than standard seats. As its name suggests, the N Light Sports Bucket Seats have an illuminated N logo on the upper side of the backrest, adding to the interior aesthetic. The N logo light operates in conjunction with other interior lights to create a unique, fun-to-drive ambiance.

N DCT and other new features allowed Hyundai to expand on the N brand’s “Fun to Drive” philosophy. Veloster N is now a true “Corner Rascal” that brings racetrack capabilities to an everyday sports car.

“Veloster N demonstrates Hyundai’s approach to high-performance cars. By equipping Veloster N with N DCT, drivers get performance and convenience at the same time,” said Thomas Schemera, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor. “Anyone who wants a fun driving experience will jump at the chance to pilot the new Veloster N – an everyday sports car with racetrack capabilities.”

Hyundai developed its high-performance N brand to make the driver’s heart beat faster whenever they’re behind the wheel. With fun-to-drive character its top priority, Hyundai developed Veloster N to deliver thrilling cornering capability, coupled with everyday sports car drivability and racetrack performance. Hyundai developed Veloster N at its global R&D center in Korea and validated its performance at its Nürburgring-based testing center in Germany.

Veloster N will first go on sale in South Korea this month followed by other markets.

SOURCE: Hyundai