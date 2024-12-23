Hyundai to offer free NACS DC EV adapters to enhance charging convenience for EV owners

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has secured a contract extension worth over EUR 47 million in estimated lifetime revenue for pedal group systems used in golf carts and utility vehicles

Starting in the first quarter of 2025, current and new Hyundai EV owners who have purchased or leased their vehicle on or before January 31, 2025 will be able to request a free NACS adapter (shipping included) through the MyHyundai owner portal. This Hyundai-authorized adapter will give CCS-port-equipped Hyundai EV drivers access to more than 20,000 Tesla Superchargers[ii] in the United States. Free adapters will be available to eligible owners of the following models:

“To accelerate EV adoption, we started by listening to our current owners,” said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “These adapters will make DC fast-charging more convenient for current owners. Plus, the NACS port on new models like the upcoming IONIQ 9[iii] along with improvements to our digital charging ecosystem, will further enhance the customer experience for future EV drivers. Our goal is to make the transition to electric seamless.”

Details, instructions, and terms and conditions related to the process for owners to claim their complimentary adapter along with pricing for adapter units will be released in 2025 via HyundaiNews.com and additional customer-facing communication channels.

The Genesis luxury brand is also today announcing its participation in the program, with details to be revealed early next year.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor America