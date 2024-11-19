Hyundai Santa Fe tops J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Customer Satisfaction Studies among Midsize/Large vehicles

Study evaluates key attributes, including system usability, audio performance, and customer-reported issues

Hyundai Santa Fe has been recognized as the highest-ranked Midsize/Large vehicle in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study. This award recognizes top performance in multimedia system quality and overall satisfaction, combining insights from J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study (IQS), Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL), and Tech Experience Index (TXI) studies. Hyundai Santa Fe’s standout ranking in the study’s Midsize/Large segment is based on its ability to thoughtfully address key multimedia customer needs and deliver an exceptional in-vehicle experience as evaluated by owners.

“Santa Fe continues to set the standard for what customers expect in a midsize SUV,” says Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor North America. “This recognition highlights Santa Fe’s ability to deliver smart, intuitive, and reliable in-vehicle technology that brings both value and joy to customers. This award reflects Hyundai’s dedication to crafting vehicles that provide a seamless, intuitive, and enjoyable driving experience.

The Hyundai Santa Fe features a responsive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® integration as standard equipment, along with an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other available features include 12-speaker Bose® premium audio, Wi-Fi hotspot, Blind-Spot View Monitor, and dual wireless device chargers.

J.D. Power officials presented Hyundai with the 2024 Multimedia Quality and Customer Satisfaction trophy last week following the release of the study’s results in September. The study evaluates key attributes including system usability, audio performance, and customer-reported issues, providing a comprehensive view of the multimedia experience.

SOURCE: Hyundai