Hyundai offers Ioniq 5 N EV customers choice of complimentary ChargePoint charger or $450 charging credit

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N customers to receive complimentary ChargePoint® Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger or $450 charging credit managed by ChargePoint

To help make it even easier for automotive enthusiasts to go electric, Hyundai is now offering customers who purchase or lease a new 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N their choice of a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger or a $450 charging credit. Hyundai will provide the charger through its Hyundai Home Marketplace,[i] a service that will also assist with scheduling installation. For more information, please visit www.hyundaiusa.com.

“At Hyundai, we recognize that switching to a high-performance EV is a big decision for enthusiasts,” said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “These two great complimentary offers will make it easier to get behind the wheel of an IONIQ 5 N. IONIQ 5 N sets new benchmarks for all-electric performance, racetrack capability, and driver engagement. Allowing customers to choose between a free home charger or free charging is part of our commitment to meet consumers where they are on their journey to electrification.”

New 2025 IONIQ 5 N customers have 90 days from the date of purchase or lease inception to redeem a coupon code for their complimentary ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger or opt for a $450 ChargePoint out-of-home charging credit. Customers who purchased or leased a new 2025 IONIQ 5 N prior to the start of this new program on July 16, 2024 can still receive a charging benefit and have until October 14, 2024 to redeem a coupon code for either a home charger or an out-of-home charging credit.

To take advantage of this offer, IONIQ 5 N customers need to create a profile on Hyundai Home Marketplace. From there, they can make their selection between the two options.

Complimentary Home Charger

Upon selecting the home charger, customers will be provided a unique coupon code and a brief overview of the steps required for installation.

Hardwired installation through a Hyundai Home service provider is required. Installation costs, as well as any taxes and fees, are not included.

Hyundai Home Energy Advisors are available to answer questions and guide customers through the installation process.

Customers have 90 days from the date of purchase/lease inception to redeem for a charger and 180 days from the date of purchase/lease to complete hardwired installation. Those who purchased/leased IONIQ 5 N prior to July 16, 2024 must redeem by October 14, 2024 and hardwired installation must be completed through Hyundai Home by January 12, 2025.

ChargePoint Credit

Upon selecting the out-of-home charging credit, customers will be provided a unique coupon code and a brief overview of steps necessary to redeem the charging credit on ChargePoint’s site.

Customers opting for the charging credit can access their complimentary charging by the ChargePoint mobile app which will also help them find and navigate to charging stations and start a charging session on multiple charging networks.

Customers must redeem their $450 out-of-home charging credit within 90 days of purchase/lease of their 2025 IONIQ 5 N. They will have two years from the date of redemption to use the credit.

Hyundai Home

The Hyundai Home Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Hyundai EV customers’ home electrification needs. On the Marketplace, customers can arrange for the delivery and installation of their complimentary home EV charger, as well as purchase solar panels and home energy storage systems. Hyundai Home can help customers live more sustainable lives, lower their energy bills, and make their homes more resilient with solar panels, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle chargers.

Hyundai has partnered with Electrum to operate the Hyundai Home Marketplace. This collaboration leverages Electrum’s home energy expertise and national network of certified installers with Hyundai’s leadership in electric mobility. Through this partnership, Hyundai customers have access to Electrum’s Energy Advisors who can help walk them through the entire process, overcome roadblocks and answer any questions, creating a smooth process for going electric.

SOURCE: Hyundai