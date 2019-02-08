Hyundai named Manufacturer of the Year at the AM awards

Hyundai took home one of the headline prizes at the annual AM Awards last night, as it was named Manufacturer of the Year. Judges praised Hyundai’s excellent product line-up, including its innovations in alternative powertrains.

The Manufacturer of the Year award is presented to the brand delivering the best products and technology for consumers, as voted by the AM Awards panel of judges. The current Hyundai line-up is more diverse than ever, including the i30N hot hatch, Kona compact crossover and luxurious seven-seat Santa Fe. More than any other manufacturer, though, Hyundai has spearheaded alternative powertrains to address the needs of car buyers, uniquely offering hybrid, plug-in hybrid, fully electric and hydrogen fuel cell options.

The 279-mile-range Kona Electric is the newest fully electric zero-emission model from Hyundai, joining the IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in hybrid and Electric. Hyundai was also the first company to introduce production fuel cell cars to the UK market in 2014 with the ix35 Fuel Cell. Its latest generation fuel cell vehicle with a 414-mile range, NEXO, will be on sale in March.

As well as highlighting Hyundai’s product innovations, AM Awards judges also focused on Hyundai’s revolutions in its retail network. In 2018, Hyundai Motor UK became the first manufacturer to offer an entirely digital sales process for all of its retailers nationwide. Customers can choose the car they want to buy and see accurate information on part-exchange and finance deals – all while sitting at home on the sofa after a day at work. It’s a transparent, stress-free and easy-to-navigate system that provides all the necessary information instantly.



Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK Managing Director, said: “It is a great honour to be awarded Manufacturer of the Year and it is a true testament to the dedication and support of our team and of our Dealer Partners. Whilst the Company has completely transformed itself over the last decade or so, the past couple of years have seen a period of even greater investment and innovation in terms of eco-mobility, performance and retail. I am privileged to be taking over the reins at this time and leading the UK business forward.”

SOURCE: Hyundai