Hyundai Motor’s sensational N Vision 74 concept thrills at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023

For its first-ever Hyundai brand entry in the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Hyundai Motor exhibited its N Vision 74, Hyundai N Brand’s high-performance ‘Rolling Lab’

For Hyundai Motor Company’s first-ever appearance at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este this week in Lake Como, Italy, Hyundai Motor exhibited its N Vision 74 concept, catching the attention of the world-famous classic car and prototype show’s guests.

First unveiled in 2022, N Vision 74 is a hydrogen fuel cell-hybrid ‘Rolling Lab’ from Hyundai’s high-performance N brand, with a design inspired by the 1974 Pony Coupe Concept conceived by legendary Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro.

Hyundai Motor uses ‘Rolling Labs’ to test and verify advanced technologies for future production models, supporting its ambition to become a leader in the zero-tailpipe-emissions future. N Vision 74 is a culmination of Hyundai’s heritage design, state-of-the-art technology and N brand’s emotional high performance, representing Hyundai N’s long-term vision for a sustainable high-performance future beyond electrification.

N Vision 74 was developed around a unique hydrogen fuel cell hybrid architecture that combines the strengths of battery motor and a hydrogen fuel cell system. Developed with priority on high-performance, it is capable of stable power output without the power degradation exhibited by EVs in low state-of-charge conditions. Combined with the 5-minute recharge time, this unique hydrogen fuel cell hybrid architecture explores its high-performance potential as a fully functioning Rolling Lab.

N Vision 74 features left and right independent dual motors on the rear wheels, boasting a power output of 680 PS and acceleration of less than 4 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h. Power is provided by an 85 kW hydrogen fuel cell stack on the front, a 62 kWh lithium-ion battery between the driver and the passenger, and two 2.1 kg hydrogen tanks on the rear to provide a driving distance of nearly 600 km.

Prior to its appearance at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, N Vision 74 appeared alongside a restoration of the Pony Coupe Concept at the Hyundai Reunion in Lake Como, celebrating the company’s first Heritage Project.

By exhibiting the retro-futuristic N Vision 74 at one of the world’s top three classic and concept car competitions, Hyundai Motor was able to call attention to both its design heritage and its vision for sustainable performance technology.

“Participating in Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is a tremendous honor and speaks to Hyundai Motors remarkable journey to get here. Yet, there’s so much more to come,” said Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group. “The future we used to imagine is gradually becoming a reality. The car is transforming from a means of transportation to a mobility platform that extends our lifestyle. Hyundai will be at the center of this design transformation, taking inspiration from our legacy to pave the way for future forms of mobility.”

“It is a great honor to participate in such a prestigious event in Italy, the country that marked the beginning of our design heritage as we uncover the roots of Hyundai’s design DNA,” said SangYup Lee, Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Design Center. “N Vision 74 is a tribute to our past efforts and a declaration of our future, carrying forward the bold spirit of the Pony Coupe Concept into a futuristic design that realizes the dream of our engineers to create Korea’s first sports car.”

Dubbed an ‘Instant Icon’ at the 2022 TopGear.com Awards, N Vision 74 explores the balance between state-of-the-art-technology and heritage design. It elevates the daring attitude of the Pony Coupe Concept into a future-oriented Hyundai design. Its exterior styling reimagines the pure surface, dynamically proportioned profile and B-pillar of the Pony Coupe Concept while the driver-centric cockpit blends heritage elements and modern design, such as a digital cluster and analogue buttons.

SOURCE: Hyundai