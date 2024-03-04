Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 lineup gets a boost with enhanced features and new N Line model

Enhanced IONIQ 5 and new IONIQ 5 N Line join dedicated EV lineup, offering product enhancements, innovative features and design upgrades

Hyundai Motor Company announced today the upcoming release of an enhanced IONIQ 5 and new IONIQ 5 N Line for its award-winning dedicated electric vehicle (EV) lineup that offers product enhancements, innovative features and design upgrades.

The enhanced IONIQ 5 aims to maintain the global award-winning EV’s exemplary level of product competitiveness by improving specifications and applying new technologies to enhance consumer satisfaction.

The upgraded IONIQ 5 now features an increased capacity, growing from 77.4 kWh to 84.0 kWh, which in turn increases its all-electric range.

Exterior enhancements include a refined V-shape garnish and restyled front and rear bumpers that emphasize IONIQ 5’s low and wide SUV stance. As a result, IONIQ 5’s length increased by 20 mm to 4,655 mm while the other external dimensions – width of 1,890 mm, height of 1,605 mm and wheelbase of 3,000 mm – remain unchanged.

To further enhance the IONIQ 5’s dynamic appearance and improve its aerodynamic performance, the rear spoiler has been extended by 50 mm, and the vehicle now boasts new aerodynamic wheels.

The interior of the vehicle offers improved usability and convenience while maintaining a comfortable living space. In the center console, the upper part of the Universal Island now features a physical button that can operate frequently used functions, such as the first-row heated and ventilation seats, heated steering wheel and parking assist function. Also, the smartphone wireless charging pad has been relocated from the lower part to the upper part, significantly enhancing usability.

Furthermore, a new steering wheel design with interactive pixel lights has been implemented, and the arrangement of infotainment and air conditioning controls has been improved to enhance operational convenience.

To enhance the overall mobile experience and convenience for users, the company has implemented a next-generation infotainment system called connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC). The vehicle also is equipped with wireless Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates to ensure that the vehicle’s major electronic controls remain up to date.

Furthermore, Hyundai Motor has introduced several new safety and convenience features to benefit drivers. These include the Hands-On Detection (HOD) steering wheel, Lane Keeping Assist 2, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2), and Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA-F/S/R). All these features contribute to a safer and more convenient driving experience.

To enhance marketability, several customer-preferred features, including Intelligent Front-Lighting System (IFS), Digital Key 2, Built-In Cam 2 and second-row seat remote folding, have been applied.

Other measures have been taken to enhance safety and ride comfort compared to previous models.

The new IONIQ 5 has a shock absorber that helps to alleviate vibrations from the road, providing a smoother driving experience. The rigidity of the cowl crossbar has also been increased to reduce vibrations in the steering wheel. Reinforcements at the rear wheel and lower part of the vehicle has been doubled, resulting in improved stability and agility. The stiffness of the vehicle body has been strengthened to reduce low-frequency booming noise, and motor noise control has been optimized. Additional sound insulation for the rear wheel motor enhances overall quietness.

In terms of safety, the body, front and rear doors and B-pillar parts have been reinforced to improve side collision protection. The vehicle also features an eight-airbag system, including second-row side airbags, for enhanced safety.

Also joining the lineup, the IONIQ 5 N Line is a sporty variant that will be positioned between the upgraded base model and the high-performance IONIQ 5 N. The N Line variant is expected to meet increased demand for sporty styling, appealing to customers who seek a dynamic driving experience.

IONIQ 5 N Line boasts a more aggressive, sporty front and rear design with unique bumpers, stylish side skirts, and a set of dedicated 20-inch aluminum wheels, to emphasize the model’s sporty appearance.

The cabin also has an N Line exclusive design with a dedicated N Line steering wheel and dashboard, N Line exclusive metal pedals, black headliner, dedicated sport seats with the N logo, red contrast stitching and two seat covering options, creating an immersive, dynamic driving environment.

The enhanced IONIQ 5 and new IONIQ 5 N Line will become available for Korean customers starting from March 2024. Hyundai Motor plans to gradually introduce them to global markets throughout the year.

SOURCE: Hyundai