Hyundai Motor UK announce Kona Electric pricing and specifications

Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification of the KONA Electric, which will be available to order from the 2 August.

KONA Electric is the latest electrified model from Hyundai, joining both the IONIQ family and the forthcoming NEXO as the brand drives towards 18 new electrified models by 2025. It brings the very latest in battery electric powertrain and connected technology, with an impressive driving range of up to 300 miles, all packaged up in an evolution of the KONA’s striking exterior design.

Front styling changes include a signature silver garnish connecting the high level daytime running lamps, a closed grille incorporating the charge point and a redesigned front bumper with active air flaps. At the rear of KONA Electric, the bumper has been redesigned for improved airflow, as well as housing resigned turn signal and fog lamp units. From the side, its dedicated 17” alloy wheels, lower side skirt and wheel arch side claddings are clear differentiators from the internal combustion engine versions of KONA.

The KONA Electric models come with a high level of standard safety features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Smart Cruise Control (ASCC) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tyre pressure display. Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) are also available dependant on trim level.

Prices will start from £29,495 (excluding Plug In Car Grant) for the KONA Electric SE 39kWh, with equipment including a 7” display audio including DAB, Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™, rear parking sensors with rear view camera, Bluetooth connectivity with steering wheel controls and a leather steering wheel. Automatic lights, climate control, driver’s side electric lumbar support and keyless entry with start/stop button are amongst the key specification items.

KONA Electric Premium 39kWh is the next model up in the range, which starts from £30,870 (excluding Plug In Car Grant). The specification builds on the SE trim level by offering customers additional equipment including, privacy glass, LED rear lamps, front parking sensors, auto dimming rear mirror and automatic windscreen wipers, 8” touchscreen display audio system with Navigation, DAB, Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™, combined with the KRELL audio system with 8 speakers and wireless charging for compatible devices. KONA Electric Premium is available with two drivetrains; the 39kWh battery with 100kW motor providing 136PS, or the 64kWh battery with 150kW motor with 204PS.

The range topping Kona Electric Premium SE 64kWh is available from £36,295 (not including Plug In Car Grant), which adds additional equipment to the Premium including LED headlamps with High Beam Assist (HBA), static cornering lights and head up display. Additional enhancements over the Premium specification include leather seat facings, electrically adjustable and heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel.

KONA Electric is available in a choice of 6 colours. Galactic Grey (metallic) is a no cost option finish, with Chalk White (pearl), Tangerine Comet (metallic), Ceramic Blue (pearl), Pulse Red (pearl) and Acid Yellow (metallic) being a £565 option. A two-tone roof is available to order as a £420 option on the Premium & Premium SE models.

KONA Electric will initially be available to order exclusively from Hyundai’s Click to Buy website with rollout across the dealer network in 2019.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO Hyundai Motor UK said “KONA Electric has already attracted a phenomenal level of interest from customers across the globe and we are expecting demand to be high with limited vehicle availability. Customers that want to be one of the first to own a KONA Electric will be able to place an order from August 2. Test drives will be facilitated through a dealer roadshow in due course.

“With the 64kWh offering a potential 300 mile range, KONA Electric will not only appeal to customers who are already familiar with battery electric technology but perhaps more importantly, will enable some customers to take the step into electric vehicles by not only removing range anxiety but by doing so with a stylish, technically advanced and affordable package.”

All KONA Electric models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

KONA Electric Pricing – NOT INCLUDING PLUG IN CAR GRANT

Model Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (g/km) VED Band Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK % SE 39kWh Electric 0 A £29,495.00 £29,440.00 13 Premium 39 kWh Electric 0 A £30,870.00 £30,815.00 13 Premium 64 kWh Electric 0 A £33,995.00 £33,940.00 13 Premium SE 64 kWh Electric 0 A £36,295.00 £36,240.00 13 Optional Extra 2 Tone roof Premium, Premium SE £420 Metallic / Pearl paint SE, Premium, Premium SE £565

KONA Electric Specification

Description SE Premium Premium SE MOTOR & BATTERY CAPACITY 100kW Electric Motor (136ps) & 39kWh Lithium-Ion Battery ● ● – 150kW Electric Motor (204ps) & 64kWh Lithium-Ion Battery – ● ● ENGINE & TRANSMISSION Single Speed Transmission ● ● ● EXTERIOR 17″ Alloy Wheels ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Body Coloured ● ● ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● ● ● Roof Rails ● ● ● INTERIOR STYLING Interior Door Handles – Chrome Effect ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel ● ● ● SEATING Adjustable Head Restraints ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric) – – ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● ● – Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric) ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Manual Adjustments ● ● – Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments – – ● Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric) – – ● Front Passenger’s Seat Manual Adjustments ● ● – Front Seats – Heated – – ● Front Seats – Ventilated – – ● Seat Trim – Cloth ● ● – Seat Trim – Leather (Seat Facings Only) – – ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror – ● ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor – ● ● Cornering Lights – Static – – ● Daytime Running Lights – LED ● ● ● Headlights – Full LED – – ● Headlights – Halogen ● ● – High Beam Assist (HBA) – – ● Indicator Lights – Door Mirror ● ● ● Interior Light – Centre ● ● ● Interior Light – Front ● ● ● Positioning Lights – LED ● ● ● Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate – ● ● Rear Lights – LED – ● ● Solar Glass with Windscreen Shade Band – ● ● Windscreen Auto Defog Function ● ● ● CONVENIENCE Battery Heater ● ● ● Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop and Go Function ● ● ● Cup Holders – Front ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated ● ● ● Drive Mode Selector ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front and Rear ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front with Drivers Anti-trap Mechanism and One-touch Control ● ● ● Front Seat Back Pockets – Driver and Passenger Seat ● ● ● Heated Steering Wheel – – ● Parking Brake – Electric ● ● ● Parking Sensors – Front and Rear – ● ● Parking Sensors – Rear ● – – Parking System – Rear Camera and Guidance System ● ● ● Regenerative Brake Shift Paddles ● ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button ● ● ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Vanity Mirrors Illuminated ● ● ● Sunglasses Holder ● ● ● Tyre Repair Kit ● ● ● Windscreen Washer Fluid Sensor and Warning Indicator ● ● ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT 7″ Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration ● – – Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● ● ● Digital Clock ● ● ● Driver’s Supervision Instrument Cluster with TFT Display (7″) ● ● ● Head Up Display (HUD) – – ● KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speaker + Subwoofer – ● ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● ● ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● ● ● Radio – RDS and Digital DAB ● ● ● Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear ● ● ● Steering Wheel Audio Controls ● ● ● Touchscreen Satellite Navigation (8″) + TMC + Mapcare + LIVE Services – ● ● USB and AUX Connections – Front ● ● ● USB Charger – Centre Console ● ● ● Wireless Phone Charging Pad – ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB) ● ● ● Blind Spot Detection (BSD) – ● ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ● ● ● Forward Collision Warning (FCW) ● ● ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● Immobiliser ● ● ● Lane Follow Assist (LFA) – ● ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) ● ● ● Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) – ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display ● ● ● CHARGING Charging Cable – 7 Pin Type 2 ● ● ●

KONA Electric Technical

Description Electric 39 KWh Battery 136PS Single speed Reduction Gear Electric 64 KWh Battery 204PS Single speed Reduction Gear ELECTRIC MOTOR Electric Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW) 136 / 100.0 (PS/kW) 204 / 150.0 (PS/kW) Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft) 395 / 291.3 (Nm/lbs ft) 0-62mph (seconds) 9.7 7.6 Top Speed (mph) 96 104 HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY Battery Type Lithium-ion Polymer Battery Power (kW) 104 170 Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah) 39 64 Voltage 327 356 CHARGING Charging Port CCS Combo / Type 2 Estimated Charging Emergency 3 Pin Connector (ICCB) to (95%) – – Estimated Charging PODPoint Wallbox 7kW (100%) 6 Hours 10 Minutes 9 Hours 35 Minutes Estimated Public 50kW CCS (80%) 75 Minutes On Board Charger 7.2 SUSPENSION Front MacPherson Strut Type Rear Multi-Link STEERING System Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS) Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns 2.5 Turning Circle (metres) 10.6 BRAKE System Power Assisted Braking System with ABS and EBD Front Ventilated Disc Rear Solid Disc DIMENSIONS Overall Length (mm) 4180 Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Mirrors) 1800 Overall Width (mm) (Including Mirrors) 2070 Wheelbase (mm) 2600 WEIGHT AND CAPACITY Kerb Weight (kg) 1535 1685 Payload (kg) 485 485 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 2020 2170 Gross Train Weight (kg) 2020 2170 Max Roof Weight (kg) 80 80 SE Front Tyre 215/55 R17 – Rear Tyre 215/55 R17 – Front Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy – Real Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy – Front Track 1564 – Rear Track 1575 – Overall Height (mm) 1570 – Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 332 – Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1114 – Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km) 194/312 – Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km) 13.9 – Premium Front Tyre 215/55 R17 215/55 R17 Rear Tyre 215/55 R17 215/55 R17 Front Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy 7.0J x 17 Alloy Real Wheel 7.0J x 17 Alloy 7.0J x 17 Alloy Front Track 1564 1564 Rear Track 1575 1575 Overall Height (mm) 1570 1570 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 332 332 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1114 1114 Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km) 194/312 300/482 Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km) 13.9 14.3 Premium SE Front Tyre – 215/55 R17 Rear Tyre – 215/55 R17 Front Wheel – 7.0J x 17 Alloy Real Wheel – 7.0J x 17 Alloy Front Track – 1564 Rear Track – 1575 Overall Height (mm) – 1570 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up – 332 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down – 1114 Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km) – 300/482 Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km) – 14.3

