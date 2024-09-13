Hyundai Motor Triumphs at IDEA 2024 with Multiple Gold, Bronze and Curator’s Choice Award Wins

Hyundai Motor Company won multiple prestigious accolades at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2024, including ‘Gold’ for IONIQ 5 N, ‘Bronze’ for SANTA FE, and the ‘Curator’s Choice Award’ and ‘Gold’ for Hyundai Heritage: Retrace Collection Book ‘PONY’.

“We are honored to receive these awards for Hyundai Motor’s significant vehicles and innovations,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai & Genesis Global Design. “This recognition serves as a testament to the exceptional dedication exhibited by our team of visionary designers, who poured their unwavering passion and commitment into these projects, working in close collaboration with our engineering colleagues at the R&D Center. It highlights the remarkable competitiveness of Hyundai’s design identity within the global market.”

Hyundai Heritage: Retrace Collection Book ‘PONY’ won the Curator’s Choice Award, which is given to only one project per year regardless of its entry category. The book is part of Hyundai Motor’s Heritage Project, tracking the company’s past and present efforts to show how a focus on humanity is the basis of its success. The PONY Collection contains all historical information about Hyundai’s first mass-produced car, such as design sketches, development documents, and interview materials.

The Gold Award winner at IDEA 2024, IONIQ 5 N, is a pioneering high-performance electric vehicle (EV) that has spearheaded Hyundai N’s electrification strategy. IONIQ 5 N offers elevated racetrack capability and performance innovations, highlighted by its status as the 2024 World Performance Car of the Year.

Based on Hyundai Motor Group’s award-winning Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), IONIQ 5 N integrates the N brand’s motorsport-derived technologies, fully utilizing its expertise to maximize the EV’s high-performance potential.

Taking the Bronze Award at IDEA 2024, the all-new SANTA FE encapsulates Hyundai’s ‘Open for More’ design concept. The fifth-generation SUV offers a class-leading, terrace-like living space with an extended wheelbase and a broad tailgate opening, perfect for outdoor activities.

Its distinctive silhouette, striking front-end design, and H-motif elements create a bold exterior. Inside, SANTA FE’s spacious ambiance is reinforced thanks to highly flexible foldable seating. High-tech features and sustainable materials give a feeling of modernity, while colors inspired by natural light bring vitality to every journey.

IDEA 2024 also praised three other Hyundai Motor entries in the Automotive & Transportation category: the SANTA FE XRT Concept, SPACE (Spatial Curated Experience), and Hyundai Motor Group’s Global EV Home Charger.

The SANTA FE XRT Concept, unveiled alongside the all-new SANTA FE in 2023, ignites the spirit of adventure with the capability to confidently navigate tough terrain. The SUV’s rugged design emphasizes practicality and is equipped with substantial off-road wheels and tires, a durable roof-mounted luggage rack and additional external storage. The SANTA FE XRT Concept is the epitome of versatility, designed to fuel the ultimate outdoor adventure.

First shown at CES 2024, the SPACE is a multi-seater public mobility solution that gives everyone unrestricted access to travel, including people with mobility impairments.

Its flexible interior features an Adaptive Seat, while boarding height control allows easy access for wheelchair users, providing the perfect solution for last-mile mobility. The SPACE Pavilion extension repurposes decommissioned SPACE modules to form a hub that can be transported to disadvantaged areas. Its hydrogen fuel cell energy system supports charging for portable batteries and emits only pure water as a by-product, which is utilized for crop cultivation as part of the incorporated smart farm, as well as for the Pavilion’s air-cleaning algae module.

The Hyundai Motor Group Global EV Home Charger is a versatile and compact charging solution for Hyundai Motor Group EVs. This innovative charger offers a high-performance charging output ranging from 7 to 22 kW and is designed to adapt to various installation environments.

It features a user-friendly design, with a slim vertical structure for space efficiency and a charging cable holder for easy organization. The charger is also linked to an integrated app-based home energy management system, offering personalized services and efficient charging. The EV Home Charger is available in three specifications — Basic, Connect and Premium — each offering different features and capabilities.

Hyundai Motor also received several other awards: Hyundai Heritage PONY Project clinched Gold in the Branding Category, and Sustainable Paper Package Series bagged Bronze in the Packing category. Hyundai Multi Lantern was listed as a finalist in the Outdoor & Garden category.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor’s products and services also received recognition from other world-leading design awards this year, including Red Dot Awards and iF Design Awards. For more information, please visit Hyundai Motor Media Hub.

SOURCE: Hyundai