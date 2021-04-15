Hyundai Motor to unveil the all-new KONA N at ‘N Day’ digital event

Hyundai Motor Company will unveil the all-new KONA N at its first-ever Hyundai N Day, a digital showcase for its high-performance N Brand, on April 27, 2021.

KONA N is not only the latest addition to Hyundai’s growing high-performance N lineup but is also the first N model with an SUV body type. With a powerful combination of versatility, spirited acceleration, agility and racetrack capability, KONA N stands to change what people expect from an SUV. The all-new KONA N will be presented by Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division at Hyundai Motor Group.

The company will use N Day as a platform for sharing the N brand high-performance philosophy, introduce the new brand claim, make news about upcoming N models, and talk about its future e-performance direction. This part will be presented by Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Division.

“We are very excited to unveil the KONA N, a true Hot SUV with all the driving fun N offers,” Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand Management & Motorsport Sub-Division at Hyundai Motor Company said. “With our first ever N Day, we aim to continue the story of N and share our vision with this digital format to further engage with our enthusiasts.”

Watch the N Day trailer at https://www.youtube.com/hyundainworldwide.

SOURCE: Hyundai