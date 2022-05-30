Hyundai Motor to expand virtual Hyundai Motorstudio on ZEPETO metaverse platform

Hyundai Motor to offer virtual future mobility experiences in expanded Hyundai Motorstudio on popular metaverse platform, ZEPETO.

Hyundai Motor Company today announced it will provide future mobility experiences in its virtual Hyundai Motorstudio on the ZEPETO metaverse platform.

Operated by NAVER Z, ZEPETO is a virtual space where users can interact with one another by participating in various activities using their avatars. The platform is especially popular among millennials and Gen Z as they can engage in various lifestyle activities and freely express themselves.

Hyundai introduced its first virtual Motorstudio within Downtown (Future) on ZEPETO last year, and is now adding a second floor of exhibition space with more advanced activities. There is a set of future mobility experiences, including S-A1 advanced air mobility, S-Link purpose-built mobility and S-Hub future mobility transit center — all in ZEPETO’s Downtown (Future).

In the first floor’s exhibition hall, which replicates the interior and exterior of Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul, ZEPETO users can watch the campaign film for Hyundai’s IONIQ dedicated battery electric vehicle brand, featuring ‘I’m On It’ by BTS, and see posters for the Hyundai x BTS Earth Day campaign ‘For Tomorrow, We Won’t Wait.’ In the second floor’s exhibition hall, visitors can get S-A1 miniatures and try on or purchase Re:Style collection, Hyundai’s eco-friendly upcycled clothing collection.

In Downtown (Future), ZEPETO users can experience various future mobility solutions originally announced by Hyundai Motor at CES 2020. They can tour the S-Hub future mobility transit center, ride the S-A1 urban air mobility vehicle, and experience three concepts of S-Link purpose-built mobility, including a clinic, party room and food truck.

To commemorate the expansion of the virtual Hyundai Motorstudio, Hyundai will host the ‘I’m On It’ challenge on ZEPETO, posting avatar selfies with BTS content on social media. Plus, the company is planning to run an eco-friendly event in June with a giveaway of avatar fashion items, such as hats or crossbody bags, when users complete a ‘Plogging’ quest, which is collecting trash while jogging.

“To build strong and long-lasting relationships with young generations, Hyundai Motor is creating virtual experiences where they can become familiar with our brand vision and future mobility solutions,” said Thomas Schemera, Hyundai Motor’s Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division. “We will continue using virtual reality platforms to communicate our brand vision with new virtual spaces and content. So, please join us in the metaverse.”

In June last year, Hyundai Motor provided the Sonata N-line test drive experience in the virtual space for the first time in the automotive industry in collaboration with ZEPETO. The company has also continued to communicate with the MZ generation by providing virtually interactive contents such as ‘Hyundai Mobility Adventure,’ showcasing the future mobility lifestyle within the metaverse platform, ‘Roblox,’ since last September.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor