Hyundai Motor reports November 2024 global sales

November global sales totaled 355,729 units, a decrease of 3.7% Y/y

Hyundai Motor Company announced today a 3.7 percent decrease in its global sales from a year earlier, with a total of 355,729 units sold in November 2024.

The company sold 292,559 units outside of Korea, a 1.6 percent decrease compared to November 2023.

In Korea, Hyundai Motor sold 63,170 units in November, a decrease of 12.3 percent compared with the same month last year.

Hyundai Motor’s SUV models collectively sold 22,978 units in the domestic market last month, while the Genesis luxury brand maintained solid momentum, with sales of 10,951 units.

The company also sold around 16,500 electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide in November, maintaining its EV sales momentum and solidifying its electrification leadership in the global market.

The global sales from January to November this year totaled 3,809,424 units, 1.7 percent down from a year earlier.

To cope with business uncertainties around the globe, Hyundai Motor aims to solidify its sales of hybrids — which maintain strong demand globally — and expand sales volume through its next-generation models.

Sales results (Units)

Region Nov. ’24 Nov. ’23 Y/y Change OCT. ’24 M/M Change 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YTD Change Korea 63,170 72,058 -12.3% 64,912 -2.7% 643,687 699,905 -8% Outside of Korea 292,559 297,298 -1.6% 313,003 -6.5% 3,165,737 3,173,819 -0.3% Global 355,729 369,356 -3.7% 377,915 -5.9% 3,809,424 3,873,724 -1.7%

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in Korea are based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) are based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

3. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations about possible future events. Our actual results may differ due to a variety of factors.

SOURCE: Hyundai