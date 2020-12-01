Hyundai Motor reports November 2020 global sales

Hyundai Motor Company today announced November global sales of 376,704 units, a 4.3 percent decline from a year earlier. This mainly stems from the slowdown in economic activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Korea Sales

Sales in Korea, Hyundai’s home market, increased 10.9 percent year-over-year to 70,035 units. Grandeur sedan (sold as Azera in some markets) continues to lead domestic sales with 11,648 units. Other SUV models, such as all-new Tucson SUV and Palisade SUV, helped to maintain sales momentum in Korea. Genesis luxury brand’s G80 sedan and GV80 SUV continued to show steady sales.

Overseas Sales

In markets outside of Korea, Hyundai recorded sales of 306,669 units, 7.2 percent down from a year earlier as the global economic slowdown from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on automotive demand worldwide.

Hyundai will focus on sales recovery in global markets amid continued concerns over the resurgent COVID-19. The company has implemented various measures to take care of its customers, such as extending warranty periods, and is launching new models online. Furthermore, the company expects the global launch of upcoming Genesis GV70 luxury SUV model will provide new sales momentum for the company.

Subject November ’20 November ’19 Y/Y Change October 20 M/M Change 2020 YTD 2019 YTD YTD Change Korea Sales 70,035 63,160 10.9% 65,669 6.6% 719,368 675,507 6.5% Overseas Sales 306,669 330,534 -7.2% 321,528 -4.6% 2,649,687 3,350,568 -20.9% Global Sales 376,704 393,694 -4.3% 387,197 -2.7% 3,369,055 4,026,075 -16.3%

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include entire sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

SOURCE: Hyundai