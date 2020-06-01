Hyundai Motor reports May 2020 global sales

Hyundai Motor Company today announced May global sales of 217,510 units, a 39.3 percent decrease from a year earlier, affected by slowing economic activities around the world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Korea Sales

Sales in Hyundai’s home market increased 4.5 percent year over year to 70,810 units. Popular models such as Grandeur sedan (sold as Azera in some markets) led domestic sales with 13,416 units. Strong performance of new models, including all-new Avante sedan (sold as Elantra in some markets) and G80 sedan of Genesis brand, helped to maintain robust sales momentum in Korea.

Overseas Sales

In other markets, sales slowed to 146,700 units compared with 290,811 units in 2019 due to weak auto demand from slowing economic activities in markets around the globe and suspension of production at some overseas plants, stemming from COVID-19.

Hyundai Motor will continue to maintain its risk management capability and stabilize its supply chain to minimize negative business impact from spread of COVID-19.

The company is implementing various schemes to take care of its customers, such as extending warranty periods and launching new models online.

Sales Results (Units)

Subject May-20 May-19 Y/Y Change Apr-20 M/M Change 2020 YTD 2019 YTD YTD Change Korea Sales 70,810 67,756 4.5% 71,042 -0.3% 300,913 323,126 -6.9% Overseas Sales 146,700 290,811 -49.6% 96,651 51.8% 987,716 1,425,785 -30.7% Global Sales 217,510 358,567 -39.3% 167,693 29.7% 1,288,629 1,748,911 -26.3%

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales. Sales results include entire sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

SOURCE: Hyundai