Hyundai Motor reports April 2019 global sales

Hyundai Motor Company announced today global sales results for April 2019, during which a total of 368,925 units were sold.

Korea Sales

Domestic sales recorded a 12 percent year-over-year increase in April, reaching 71,413 units. The increase was led by newly launched models, brand-new flagship SUV Palisade and all-new Sonata, Hyundai’s popular sedan. Continued strong sales of Grandeur (called Azera overseas) also contributed to the increase.

Overseas Sales

Sales in overseas markets decreased by 9.3 percent compared to April 2018, with 297,512 units sold, as the consumer demand slowed in major auto-markets including China and India. Other emerging markets, namely Russia and the South America, showed healthy growths in sales.

Hyundai plans to build sales momentum with the recently launched Sonata and Palisade (scheduled to be launched in the U.S. in the latter half of this year). The company will also swiftly respond to market trends by introducing vehicles tailored to meet customers’ demands.

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while Overseas Sales (Global Sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales result includes entire sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

SOURCE: Hyundai