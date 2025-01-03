Hyundai Motor reports 2024 global sales and 2025 targets

Hyundai Motor’s 2024 global sales totaled 4.14 million units, a 1.8% decline Y/y ⋯ 3,436,781 units outside of Korea and 705,010 units in Korea

Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) today announced total global sales of 4,141,791 vehicles in 2024, marking a 1.8 percent decrease compared with its 2023 results.

Over the last year, the company sold 3,436,781 vehicles annually outside of Korea, demonstrating nearly flat year-over-year performance, while sales in Korea reached 705,010 units, a 7.5 percent decrease compared to the previous year.

In December 2024, Hyundai Motor sold 330,059 units globally, comprising 268,736 units in overseas markets and 61,323 vehicles in Korea.

Despite continued uncertainties about interest rates and global inflation, as well as slower market expectations in the automotive industry, Hyundai Motor saw strong sales momentum in the North American market. It also strengthened its product mix in global markets through its new models last year.

In 2025, Hyundai Motor is aiming to achieve global sales of 4.17 million units, including its Genesis luxury brand. The company will optimize its product portfolio and vehicle supply management for each region, targeting the sale of 3.46 million units in overseas markets and 710,000 units in Korea.

To achieve this goal, the company will focus on strengthening its market competitiveness by expanding sales of electrified models, including hybrids and battery electric vehicles, and scaling up local production around its global manufacturing facilities.

In addition, Hyundai Motor will enhance its proactive issue management and flexible production system for a variety of models while implementing profitable business operations.

2024 Sales Results (Units)

Region Dec. ’24 Dec. ’23 Y/y

Change Nov. ’24 M/m

Change 2024

YTD 2023

YTD YTD

Change Korea 61,323 62,172 -1.4% 63,170 -2.9% 705,010 762,077 -7.5% Outside of Korea 268,736 281,002 -4.4% 294,865 -8.9% 3,436,781 3,454,821 -0.5% Global 330,059 343,174 -3.8% 358,035 -7.8% 4,141,791 4,216,898 -1.8%

2025 Sales Targets (Units)

Subject 2025 Targets 2024 Results Korea Sales 710,000 705,010 Overseas Sales 3,464,000 3,436,781 Global Sales 4,174,000 4,141,791

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include entire sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.

3. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations about possible future events. Our actual results may differ due to a variety of factors

SOURCE: Hyundai