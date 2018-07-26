Hyundai Motor prepares to launch its next n model: the new i30 Fastback N

Hyundai Motor is in the final stages of development of the next model to join its expanding range of high-performance cars wearing the N logo: the New i30 Fastback N.

Prototype testing is now well under way, including extensive assessments on a variety of road surfaces around Europe. Among the testing locations is the famous Nordschleife circuit at the Nürburgring in Germany, where Hyundai has its own technical centre. The track and the public roads around the region are among those used to evaluate performance and durability, helping to prepare what will be the third N model, after the five-door i30 N and the Veloster N.

Launched earlier this year, the i30 Fastback is a unique car — the only five-door coupe in its segment – which extends the successful i30 model range. The New i30 Fastback N will take this car to another level, enhancing the sophisticated design of the original model and combining this with the BPM-raising characteristics of its sibling five-door i30 N.

More information on the New i30 Fastback N will be announced later this year, closer to the time of its launch.

