Hyundai Motor opens Hyundai Motorstudio Senayan Park in Indonesia, featuring exhibits on clean mobility

New Hyundai Motorstudio in Jakarta — the seventh worldwide — presents Hyundai Motor’s vision for clean mobility and a sustainable future through innovative exhibits

Hyundai Motor Company today inaugurated the Hyundai Motorstudio Senayan Park in Jakarta, Indonesia. It is the first brand experience center with a clean mobility concept in the country and the seventh Hyundai Motorstudio worldwide.

Hyundai Motorstudio Senayan Park is designed to appeal to everyone, especially Indonesia’s MZ generations (Millennials and Gen Z) who aspire toward a sustainable lifestyle. The Motorstudio provides a rich brand experience, not just a product showcase.

“Indonesia is a key hub for Hyundai Motor’s future mobility strategy in the ASEAN region,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor. “We have opened Hyundai Motorstudio Senayan Park to establish an innovative brand image with Indonesians through customer experiences focused on eco-friendly electric vehicles.”

Hyundai Motorstudio Senayan Park welcomes visitors to experience innovative and sustainable future mobility, starting with the exhibition of the Prophecy Concept EV as well as inspirational LED media wall that surrounds the entire space. The Motorstudio itself reflects the concept of clean mobility as eco-friendly materials are used throughout the interior.

On a wide LED screen surrounding the interior, there is a series of intriguing and eye-opening films titled ‘The Clean Mobility Vision’ that shares Hyundai Motor’s sustainability vision and reflects environmental issues that are important to Indonesia’s MZ generations. In particular, a two-minute video named ‘Re:Cycle’, created in collaboration with British media art group Universal Everything, shows the process of how plastic waste gathered from the oceans transforms into eco-friendly fibers.

This LED media wall is the representative content of Hyundai Motorstudio Senayan Park and will also be used as a sustainability ‘Media Art’ platform in collaboration with global and local artists to communicate with the customers in the future.

In addition, visitors can pursue their interest in a sustainability lifestyle by participating in an upcycling workshop where they can make lifestyle goods using leftover car materials, and test drive EVs.

To commemorate the opening of Hyundai Motorstudio Senayan Park, Hyundai Motor will host the ‘I’m On It’ challenge, inviting people to take virtual selfies with brand ambassador BTS at the recently expanded Hyundai Motorstudio on the ZEPETO metaverse platform. There also will be an eco-friendly plogging campaign to donate an IONIQ 5 to marine conservation group, Indonesian Ocean Pride (IOP).

In line with its vision of Progress for Humanity, Hyundai Motor plans to deliver unique and innovative content and engage with customers worldwide through various mobility experiences available at its seven Hyundai Motorstudio locations.

Hyundai Motorstudios are Hyundai Motor’s representative brand spaces that aim to create new brand experiences for its customers. Since the first Hyundai Motorstudio opened in Seoul in 2014, the studios have helped the company engage with customers and continue to deliver on the brand’s values through innovative content.

